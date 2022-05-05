Man held and £100,000 of cannabis plants seized as police smash Doncaster drug factory

Officers uncovered the cannabis grow in Bentley as part of Operation Duxford, a day-long initiative aimed at cracking down on crime across the town.

Police visited the property in Parkland Crescent after arresting a 52-year-old man earlier in the day on suspicion of cannabis production.

While at the property, officers discovered around 100 cannabis plants, worth an estimated £100,000, along with a large amount of bagged cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Police found cannabis and bundles of cash at the home in Bentley.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Supt Ian Proffitt said: “The production of cannabis is often closely linked to other serious and violent crime.

“Work like this as part of Operation Duxford yesterday helps to disrupt criminal activity and prevent other crime, as well as protecting our communities by keeping these drugs off our streets.”

As part of the district-wide Operation Duxford initiative, officers spent the day tackling criminality including speeding, antisocial behaviour and drug use, protecting vulnerable people and engaging with residents and business owners offering crime prevention advice.

The activity was focused across the north and west of the Doncaster district and included speeding operations, patrols with Doncaster Council and drugs warrants.

A full round-up of the days results will be available later today.