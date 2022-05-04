Police use 'big red key' to smash open Doncaster cannabis factory in swoop

Officers deployed the ‘big red key’ – the nickname for South Yorkshire Police’s hand-held battering ram which was used to smash into the house in Dunscroft as part of Operation Duxford, a day long clampdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It seems the occupiers of the property were very security conscious, as they had reinforced both the front and back doors with wooden battens. Good job the big red key was to hand!

"Once inside the property, we found a quantity of cannabis and a full set up ready for the next grow.

Police found a cannabis den after smashing into a house in Dunscroft.

"The electricity had been dangerously bypassed, and specialist work was required to make it safe."