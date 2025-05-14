Doncaster car thief who caused A1 pile up after driving wrong way is jailed

A Doncaster car thief who caused a three-vehicle crash after travelling in the wrong direction on the A1 has been jailed.

Police initially spotted a Ford Mondeo towing a high-top van in Blyth Road, Worksop at around 6.45pm on 23 February 2025.

Officers observed the two vehicles turning in the road at excessive speed and followed them.

The Mondeo, which was later discovered to have been on false plates, and the stolen van then stopped and the van was detached before the car sped off.

The Mondeo, with 34-year-old George Buck at the wheel and three other men inside, was driven at speeds of up to 100mph to the A1 near Blyth where it then headed southbound on the northbound carriageway.

It collided with two oncoming vehicles, a Peugeot 208 and a van, a short time later.

The three passengers in the Mondeo suffered serious injuries.

The occupant of the van also suffered serious injuries and the Peugeot driver suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed in both directions overnight while investigations took place.

Buck, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in jail at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (12 May).

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.