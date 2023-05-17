News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Boy, 6, suffers potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by dog in Doncaster

A six-year-old boy has suffered potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by dog in a horrific attack in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:58 BST

The youngster, along with a man in his 40s, were both injured and taken to hospital and an American bull terrier was seized by police following the incident in Highfields.

Police have now launched a probe into the incident – the latest in a series of people and other pets being savaged by dangerous dogs in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called around 7.15pm on Thursday 11 May following reports that a child had been attacked by a dog on South Street in the Highfields area of Doncaster.

A 6 year-old boy has suffered potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.A 6 year-old boy has suffered potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.
A 6 year-old boy has suffered potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.
Most Popular

“Officers attended the scene and an American bull terrier breed dog was seized from a property on the road.

“A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information which could help should call 101 quoting incident number 900 of 11 May. You can also contact police through the live chat or online portal which can be accessed here https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

The incident is the latest in a series of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster and took just place a short distance away from where a newborn baby was mauled to death in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tragic Elon Ellis-Joynes was just 12 days old when he was savaged by cross-breed Alsatian Chow Chow Teddy at the family home in Welfare Road, Woodlands.

The tot suffered 40 puncture wounds during the horror attack, which happened when his mum Abigail Ellis, 28, nipped to the toilet.

Her partner Stephen Joynes, 36, was charged with owning a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control after the horror on September 13 2020 and was jailed for four years after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man and his dog were savaged in Wheatley Hills in March while a 12-year-old girl was injured after being mauled by a dog in Moorends.

Related topics:DoncasterAmericanPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police