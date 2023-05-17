Boy, 6, suffers potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by dog in Doncaster

The youngster, along with a man in his 40s, were both injured and taken to hospital and an American bull terrier was seized by police following the incident in Highfields.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called around 7.15pm on Thursday 11 May following reports that a child had been attacked by a dog on South Street in the Highfields area of Doncaster.

A 6 year-old boy has suffered potentially life changing injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.

“Officers attended the scene and an American bull terrier breed dog was seized from a property on the road.

“A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information which could help should call 101 quoting incident number 900 of 11 May. You can also contact police through the live chat or online portal which can be accessed here https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

The incident is the latest in a series of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster and took just place a short distance away from where a newborn baby was mauled to death in 2020.

Tragic Elon Ellis-Joynes was just 12 days old when he was savaged by cross-breed Alsatian Chow Chow Teddy at the family home in Welfare Road, Woodlands.

The tot suffered 40 puncture wounds during the horror attack, which happened when his mum Abigail Ellis, 28, nipped to the toilet.

Her partner Stephen Joynes, 36, was charged with owning a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control after the horror on September 13 2020 and was jailed for four years after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

