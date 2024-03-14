A front view of the home for sale in a rural Doncaster village.A front view of the home for sale in a rural Doncaster village.
A front view of the home for sale in a rural Doncaster village.

Take a look inside this super stylish Doncaster home, surrounded by countryside

This stand-out family home is within a pretty rural village, surrounded by open countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT

With grounds of around a third of an acre, the property features a reception hall, four reception rooms, a ground floor w.c., and an 'L' shaped dining kitchen with an AGA, and a separate utility room.

Two main bedroom suites are on the first floor with their own plush bathrooms. There's a further bedroom with and en suite shower room, then two further bedrooms and a modern 'house' bathroom.

Twin driveways provide plenty of off-road parking, while a substantial double garage has a large, versatile workshop to the rear.

Private seating areas with formal lawns abut open fields.

There are panoramic country views from the house, with many scenic walks virtually from the doorstep, and the house is well located for travelling to the towns and cities of South and West Yorkshire.

Branton Cottage, Top Lane, Clayton, Doncaster, has an asking price of £795,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-unique-waterside-home-in-doncaster-with-canal-access-and-apartment-4546927

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-impressive-five-bed-home-new-on-the-market-in-rural-doncaster-4543886

A rear view of the attractive home.

1. Branton Cottage, Top Lane, Clayton, Doncaster

A rear view of the attractive home. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A welcoming hallway with staircase leading up.

2. Branton Cottage, Top Lane, Clayton, Doncaster

A welcoming hallway with staircase leading up. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Stylish open plan living, with access to the garden.

3. Branton Cottage, Top Lane, Clayton, Doncaster

Stylish open plan living, with access to the garden. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The beamed dining room, with feature rustic fireplace.

4. Branton Cottage, Top Lane, Clayton, Doncaster

The beamed dining room, with feature rustic fireplace. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterWest YorkshireTickhill