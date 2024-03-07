Inside this unique waterside home in Doncaster with canal access and apartment

The four bedroom property’s many plus points include two ensuite shower rooms, a balcony with views over the countryside and canal, a bespoke open plan staircase, under floor heating, CCTV and electric gates.

Its individual design has the bedrooms and bathrooms on the ground floor, with modern living areas above.

The master bedroom with en suite shower room and built-in wardrobes has French doors to the garden, overlooking open country and the canal.

Two further bedrooms have canal views, and two have fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a free standing bath, a walk in open shower, and a stone sink within its suite.

​A bespoke open staircase made with steel, oak and glass leads up to the first floor with an open plan living kitchen and dining area with York stone floor and underfloor heating. It has bespoke luxury curved units, granite worktops and integrated appliances, with a range cooker.

Bi-fold doors give access to the balcony with glass balustrades.

The family room has a multi fuel log burner and a Juliet balcony, while the snug, with four sky lights, is bright yet cosy.

A self contained apartment within the grounds is open plan​ and suitable for multiple uses. It has a range cooker and kitchen units, plus a walk-in shower room.​Electric gates ​open to a block paved driveway leading under the carport to the rear of the property.

There is ​plenty of parking​ space, a garage and a lawn​ edged with plants and shrubs.

To the side of the self contained apartment is a​ sheltered area ideal for entertainin​g, with a fire pit and ​canal views​, and behind the property​ is a large paved area with access to the canal.

​This home in Market Street, Mexborough, is priced at £675,000 with BSmart Homes, Swinton.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Market Street, Mexborough, Doncaster The property's bespoke open plan staircase. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

2 . Market Street, Mexborough, Doncaster Stylish waterside living - a room with exposed brick wall and warming stove. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

3 . Market Street, Mexborough, Doncaster Contemporary design with views of the canal on the property's first floor. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

4 . Market Street, Mexborough, Doncaster The snug, with four skylights, has versatile space. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales