Take a look inside this Doncaster village cottage, with an enclosed garden

Double glazed throughout, the property has an attractive hallway followed by rooms that include a well-appointed kitchen with fitted base and wall units, a bright and spacious dining room, and a comfortable living room with feature fireplace at ground floor level.

Upstairs is a good size master bedroom with two further double bedrooms, and a modern bathroom.

High Melton is a village with historic significance, that is surrounded by countryside with woodland, yielding plenty of walks and cycle routes for those who like to get outside.

The village’s All Saints Church is a stunning example of medieval architecture, and serves as a focal point for the community.

This cottage in Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £470,000, with British Homes National.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire The sizeable kitchen has fitted wall and base units. Photo: British Homes National Photo Sales

2 . Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire A beamed living room with central feature fireplace to one end of the room. Photo: British Homes National Photo Sales

3 . Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire The dining room opens to the kitchen, and has space for a larger style dining suite. Photo: British Homes National Photo Sales