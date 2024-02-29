News you can trust since 1925
The attractive frontage of the High Melton cottage property that is new on the market.

Take a look inside this Doncaster village cottage, with an enclosed garden

This three-bed cottage for sale in one of Doncaster's prettiest outlying villages has a private garden, plus a garage and parking.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT

Double glazed throughout, the property has an attractive hallway followed by rooms that include a well-appointed kitchen with fitted base and wall units, a bright and spacious dining room, and a comfortable living room with feature fireplace at ground floor level.

Upstairs is a good size master bedroom with two further double bedrooms, and a modern bathroom.

High Melton is a village with historic significance, that is surrounded by countryside with woodland, yielding plenty of walks and cycle routes for those who like to get outside.

The village’s All Saints Church is a stunning example of medieval architecture, and serves as a focal point for the community.

This cottage in Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £470,000, with British Homes National.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The sizeable kitchen has fitted wall and base units.

A beamed living room with central feature fireplace to one end of the room.

The dining room opens to the kitchen, and has space for a larger style dining suite.

A light and spacious double bedroom.

