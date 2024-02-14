News you can trust since 1925
The property has an attractive plot at the front of the Wheatley Hills development.The property has an attractive plot at the front of the Wheatley Hills development.
See inside this immaculate ex- show home, now for sale in Doncaster.

An ex-show home that is just two years old and has the latest innovations, from the best high speed internet services, to high insulation standards, double glazing technologies, and much more, is for sale in one of Doncaster's most sought after areas.
By Sally Burton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT

The luxury, high spec family home is built by Avant Homes, and has a stylish and contemporary interior with plenty of family space.

Its accommodation includes an entrance hall, a front-facing lounge that has a feature bay window, and a huge open plan living dining kitchen with central breakfast island, a range of integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors to the rear garden.

There is also a separate utility room and a ground floor w.c..

On the first floor are five bedrooms, all of which will comfortably accommodate a double bed, and two of which have impressive en-suites.

There is an equally well appointed house bathroom.

Landscaped gardens include a walled rear garden with decked patios, raised flower beds and a lawn.

To the front is ample parking space and an integral double garage.

Its central location means that this Wheatley Hills home is close to widespread services and amenities, and it has easy links to the main motorway network.

This property in School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, is for sale at £465,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The open plan living kitchen with diner has an island with breakfast bar, and a range of integrated appliances.

1. School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

The open plan living kitchen with diner has an island with breakfast bar, and a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster

The property's contemporary style kitchen.

2. School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

The property's contemporary style kitchen. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster

The front-facing lounge with feature bay window.

3. School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

The front-facing lounge with feature bay window. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster

The living kitchen's family space opens through bi-fold doors to a patio area and the landscaped garden.

4. School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

The living kitchen's family space opens through bi-fold doors to a patio area and the landscaped garden. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster

