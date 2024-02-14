See inside this immaculate ex- show home, now for sale in Doncaster.

The luxury, high spec family home is built by Avant Homes, and has a stylish and contemporary interior with plenty of family space.

Its accommodation includes an entrance hall, a front-facing lounge that has a feature bay window, and a huge open plan living dining kitchen with central breakfast island, a range of integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors to the rear garden.

There is also a separate utility room and a ground floor w.c..

On the first floor are five bedrooms, all of which will comfortably accommodate a double bed, and two of which have impressive en-suites.

There is an equally well appointed house bathroom.

Landscaped gardens include a walled rear garden with decked patios, raised flower beds and a lawn.

To the front is ample parking space and an integral double garage.

Its central location means that this Wheatley Hills home is close to widespread services and amenities, and it has easy links to the main motorway network.

This property in School Lane, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, is for sale at £465,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

