Doncaster house prices increased more than Yorkshire and Humber average in December.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.5 per cent annual decline.

The average Doncaster house price in December was £166,875, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6 per cent increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 0.1 per cent, and Doncaster was above the 0.1 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster fell by £870 – putting the area sixth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.