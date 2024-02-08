Inside this pristine Bawtry property with landscaped gardens and stylish outdoor living

An immaculate interior is coupled with private, landscaped, south-facing gardens that offer a choice of seating areas, and a double garage with driveway parking.
The property's accommodation includes an entrance hallway, and a spacious breakfast kitchen leading to a garden room with atrium ceiling and doors to the garden.
The kitchen has white tiled flooring, with white units and down lighters, an integrated dishwasher, and a central breakfasting island with stainless steel sink and two wine cooler cabinets among its facilities.
An open plan dining hall opens through bi-fold doors to a private side patio, and there's a lounge with a feature vaulted ceiling, and built in television unit with a log store beneath. A sliding door opens to patio seating.
A cloakroom and a utility room are further ground floor facilities.
Four first floor bedrooms off a gallery landing with glass balustrade include a main bedroom with an arched feature window, and an en suite bathroom with a freestanding slipper bath and walk-in shower. There's a contemporary family shower room.
The rear garden has split level paved areas with boxed hedging surrounding a stone chip section, mature borders and palm trees.
A wooden pagoda sits on the upper section and a lower covered patio area has access from the lounge and dining room, with a pizza oven alongside.
Double wooden gates are to the front of the house, with a tarmac driveway, and the garage.
There's a screened bin store, raised beds, trees and uplighters.
This home in Beaufont Gardens, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6RT, is for sale at £575,000 with Hunters, Bawtry.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
