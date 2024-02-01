News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The approach to the centuries-old property.The approach to the centuries-old property.
The approach to the centuries-old property.

Take a look inside this enchanting period property - for sale now in Doncaster

This majestic property, described by the estate agents as "one of the finest homes to come to market within Doncaster" forms the main part of the original manor house in Hooton Pagnell, circa 1868.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT

Standing within 1.5 acres of beautiful lawned gardens with an area of woodland, the property has a double garage which carries planning permission for conversion to a one-bed annexe.

An original glazed door leads in to a vestibule and hallway where a sweeping staircase with wooden balustrade leads up.

Two formal reception rooms both feature log burning stoves, and have ornate panelling to the walls, original shutters.

There's a comfortable home office, an open plan kitchen with breakfast room that has an island, fitted units and quartz worksurfaces, then an inviting garden room with views of the gardens.

The first floor landing, with original skylight, leads to a dual aspect main bedroom, three further bedrooms, a traditional style house bathroom, and an additional contemporary bathroom with a sunken bath.

The manicured grounds are mainly laid to lawn and have a garden pond feature along with two main patio areas, ideal for sitting out and entertaining.

Secure gates lead in to the grounds, that have CCTV cameras along with security lighting.

This home in Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster, carries a price tag of £970,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-spectacular-ps545000-home-thats-new-on-the-market-in-doncaster-4498602

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-gallery-of-a-stunning-converted-period-property-thats-idyllically-situated-4492133

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/doncaster-property-developer-join-forces-with-ongo-to-create-18-new-homes-in-armthorpe-4484983

A rear view of the property, across its lawned gardens.

1. Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

A rear view of the property, across its lawned gardens. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An arched doorway leads in to the vestibule.

2. Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

An arched doorway leads in to the vestibule. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The hallway and sweeping staircase to the first floor.

3. Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

The hallway and sweeping staircase to the first floor. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The bright and spacious kitchen.

4. Hooton Pagnell, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

The bright and spacious kitchen. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterTickhill