Doncaster property developer join forces with Ongo to create 18 new homes in Armthorpe.

Doncaster-based house builder, Swan Homes, has joined forces with Lincolnshire Housing Association Ongo to create 18 new homes for social rent in Armthorpe.

The Mill Court development on Mill Street consists of 14 contemporary three-bed houses and four two-bed apartments across two sites, and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Work began on the development in late 2022, redeveloping a disused site and former car wash in the area.

Nathan Brough, managing director of Swan Homes, said: “We’re proud to be working with Ongo to create this development of new, high quality housing stock for the Armthorpe area.

“Having affordable properties available for social rent, that don’t compromise on design and contemporary finish, is crucial in ensuring residents’ quality of life.

“The Mill Court development properties are of a very high standard. They’ve been thoughtfully designed to create bright, open spaces, with clean lines and contrasting façade finishes, for a really modern finish that’s also sustainable and efficient for the future.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming in the first tenants in Spring 2024.”

The development sits in the heart of Armthorpe, within easy reach of Armthorpe District Shopping Centre and major supermarkets.

Each property has been fitted with modern kitchens and bathrooms, and comes with its own parking space.

Amy Schoenmaker, development project manager at Ongo, said: “Our mission at Ongo is to create communities where tenants and local people feel safe, secure and happy in their homes and neighbourhoods.

“This latest development at Armthorpe, delivered by Swan Homes, fulfils that mission perfectly, creating homes for social rent that tenants will feel secure and happy in – not just now, but for years to come.”

Swan Homes is part of Vigo Group – a third-generation family business based in Doncaster, which masterplans large developments and builds houses, offices and commercial units within a 50-mile radius of its offices in Doncaster, as well as constructing high end residential and commercial properties in London.Properties at the Mill Court development in Armthorpe will be available for bidding via the HomeChoice website at www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/find-a-home/homechoice

For further information about Swan Homes, visit www.swanhomes.co.uk