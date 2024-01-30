News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The stand-out property has a stretch of lawn to the front, with the driveway alongside.The stand-out property has a stretch of lawn to the front, with the driveway alongside.
The stand-out property has a stretch of lawn to the front, with the driveway alongside.

Inside this spectacular £545,000 home that's new on the market in Doncaster

This wow factor home with five double bedrooms and three bathrooms has a bright and spacious, open plan ground floor with easy indoor to outdoor living for the warmer months.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT

The ground floor comprises a hallway, and a magnificent kitchen with marble worktops, integrated appliances and a central island that seats four.

It’s space opens out through wooden-frame glass doors to a large, attractive patio area that lends itself well to entertaining.

Large windows in both the lounge and separate dining room allow natural light to pour in, and there's a ground floor w.c. and utility room with a door out to the rear garden.

An oak staircase leads up to a landing, and the luxurious main suite with an en suite bathroom that is more of a private spa.

All the bedrooms are individually designed and one has the versatility to be used as a perfect home office if needed.

The family bathroom is, as might be expected, deluxe.

This home has a distinctive arched entrance with a roomy driveway, and a double garage.

Lawned gardens are to either side of the house, with social seating areas and a garden bar, for time spent outside in the summer.

​This home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has an asking price of £545,000, with Moss Properties, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-gallery-of-a-stunning-converted-period-property-thats-idyllically-situated-4492133

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/these-10-dream-homes-are-all-for-sale-in-doncaster-for-ps1m-or-more-4484179

A sleek and modern open plan kitchen that opens to an outdoor seating area.

1. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

A sleek and modern open plan kitchen that opens to an outdoor seating area. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Looking in to the living kitchen from its outdoor entertaining area.

2. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Looking in to the living kitchen from its outdoor entertaining area. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Its large windows flood the spacious lounge with natural light.

3. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Its large windows flood the spacious lounge with natural light. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A feature open staircase leads up from the hallway.

4. Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

A feature open staircase leads up from the hallway. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster