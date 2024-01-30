Inside this spectacular £545,000 home that's new on the market in Doncaster

The ground floor comprises a hallway, and a magnificent kitchen with marble worktops, integrated appliances and a central island that seats four.
It’s space opens out through wooden-frame glass doors to a large, attractive patio area that lends itself well to entertaining.
Large windows in both the lounge and separate dining room allow natural light to pour in, and there's a ground floor w.c. and utility room with a door out to the rear garden.
An oak staircase leads up to a landing, and the luxurious main suite with an en suite bathroom that is more of a private spa.
All the bedrooms are individually designed and one has the versatility to be used as a perfect home office if needed.
The family bathroom is, as might be expected, deluxe.
This home has a distinctive arched entrance with a roomy driveway, and a double garage.
Lawned gardens are to either side of the house, with social seating areas and a garden bar, for time spent outside in the summer.
This home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has an asking price of £545,000, with Moss Properties, Doncaster.
