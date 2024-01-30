Inside this spectacular £545,000 home that's new on the market in Doncaster

The ground floor comprises a hallway, and a magnificent kitchen with marble worktops, integrated appliances and a central island that seats four.

It’s space opens out through wooden-frame glass doors to a large, attractive patio area that lends itself well to entertaining.

Large windows in both the lounge and separate dining room allow natural light to pour in, and there's a ground floor w.c. and utility room with a door out to the rear garden.

An oak staircase leads up to a landing, and the luxurious main suite with an en suite bathroom that is more of a private spa.

All the bedrooms are individually designed and one has the versatility to be used as a perfect home office if needed.

The family bathroom is, as might be expected, deluxe.

This home has a distinctive arched entrance with a roomy driveway, and a double garage.

Lawned gardens are to either side of the house, with social seating areas and a garden bar, for time spent outside in the summer.

​This home in Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has an asking price of £545,000, with Moss Properties, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster A sleek and modern open plan kitchen that opens to an outdoor seating area. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster Looking in to the living kitchen from its outdoor entertaining area. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster Its large windows flood the spacious lounge with natural light. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster A feature open staircase leads up from the hallway. Photo: Moss Properties, Doncaster Photo Sales