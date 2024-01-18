News you can trust since 1925
This impressive place has a grand entrance hall, large reception rooms, a bespoke staircase, six bedrooms, four bathrooms (think bath with inset television), and a steam room. It is high spec throughout and has a stunning open plan living kitchen. Private gardens, Wi-Fi controlled lighting, heating and CCTV system and under floor heating to the ground floor are all there too.
These 10 dream homes are all for sale in Doncaster - for £1m or more

Doncaster has its fair share of millionaire homes, and these 10 spectacular residences are all currently for sale, with facilities ranging from luxury leisure suites to the best in smart home technology, equestrian heaven,or simply amazing living kitchens.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT

Take a look at the kind of homes that millionaires own in this part of the world, and that you might like to live in, if only you could afford to…

A peek inside the Bessacarr property.

1. 29 Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 6T Offers in excess of £1,375,000

A peek inside the Bessacarr property. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

This fully refurbished place has it all - deluxe open plan living space, five bedrooms - three with air conditioning, four bathrooms, cinema room and air conditioned office or study, indoor to outdoor living, downstairs underfloor heating, and a double garage. It also carries planning permission for a four bedroom detached house in its grounds. Has a beautiful porcelain patio area too.

2. 110 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr - £1,150,000

This fully refurbished place has it all - deluxe open plan living space, five bedrooms - three with air conditioning, four bathrooms, cinema room and air conditioned office or study, indoor to outdoor living, downstairs underfloor heating, and a double garage. It also carries planning permission for a four bedroom detached house in its grounds. Has a beautiful porcelain patio area too. Photo: Portfield Garrard and Wright, Doncaster

A snapshot of the interior.

3. 110 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr - £1,150,000

A snapshot of the interior. Photo: Portfield Garrard and Wright, Doncaster

A swish open plan living kitchen with island is one great feature of this home that has multiple efficient heating systems, a striking main bedroom suite with en suite facility and dressing room, a Neville Johnson fitted study, integral double garage, and lovely landscaped gardens to name but a few highlights.

4. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster - £1,600,000

A swish open plan living kitchen with island is one great feature of this home that has multiple efficient heating systems, a striking main bedroom suite with en suite facility and dressing room, a Neville Johnson fitted study, integral double garage, and lovely landscaped gardens to name but a few highlights. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill, Doncaster

