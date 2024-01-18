These 10 dream homes are all for sale in Doncaster - for £1m or more
Doncaster has its fair share of millionaire homes, and these 10 spectacular residences are all currently for sale, with facilities ranging from luxury leisure suites to the best in smart home technology, equestrian heaven,or simply amazing living kitchens.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Take a look at the kind of homes that millionaires own in this part of the world, and that you might like to live in, if only you could afford to…
All of these properties are advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-atmospheric-school-turned-home-with-stunning-period-features-4474994
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-modern-and-unusual-home-with-wrap-around-gardens-4478728
1 / 5