Inside this luxurious £975k home with expansion potential, for sale in Bessacarr

For anyone wishing to extend further, planning approval exists to transform the current four-bed home to one with eight bedrooms, eight en-suites, a gym, home offices and an indoor swimming pool.

An entrance porch leads through to a bright and glossy reception hallway, off which is a stunning formal lounge with feature fireplace.

To the other side is a formal dining room, and both rooms have full-length bays to the front.

A stunning kitchen and diner has modern units with integrated appliances, and a double range cooker with gas hob.

Off the kitchen is a large utility room, boot room and downstairs cloakroom with cloakroom and w.c..

Blinds, curtains and heating throughout the property, along with the fridge and dishwasher, are all programmable by a smartphone app.

The dining area also leads to a family room, and there is a large basement offering ample storage with built-in full height cupboards.

At first floor level is a master bedroom with deluxe en-suite that includes a freestanding bath, a double shower with glass screens and double wash basins with vanity unit. There are deluxe walk-in robes, and extensive built-in furniture.

Another guest bedroom has a similarly plush en-suite bathroom.

Above, on the second floor, are two further large bedrooms with built-in furniture. One has an en-suite shower room.

Grand wrought iron gates give entry to the side and rear of the property.

Landscaped and private rear gardens have zones with entertaining features and all weather facilities.

The double garage has electric remote controlled doors with a fully boarded loft and ladder access.

Without the extension there is an option to use a ground floor reception room as an additional bedroom, with a potential en-suite.

This property for sale in St Wilfred's Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, has a guide price of £975,000, with Preston Baker, Yorkshire.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . St Wilfred's Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster The front aspect of the imposing four-bedroom property. Photo: Preston Baker, Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . St Wilfred's Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster A feature staircase leads up to the first and second floors from the hallway. Photo: Preston Baker, Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . St Wilfred's Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster The bright and spacious kitchen and diner. Photo: Preston Baker, Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . St Wilfred's Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster An alternative view of the kitchen, that has a separate utility room. Photo: Preston Baker, Yorkshire Photo Sales