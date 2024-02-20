Here is where the cheapest area in Doncaster is to buy a house
With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.
Responding to this ongoing change, Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Price Report, which helped us rank areas in Doncaster based on their average house price.
Key Findings:
Doncaster Town Centre (DN1) is the cheapest area in Doncaster to buy a property with an average price of £116,582.
The area in Doncaster with the highest house prices is the area of Bawtry (DN4), with an average price of £281,167.
Doncaster has an average house price of £166,875, which is the second lowest out of all the councils in South Yorkshire.
Areas in Doncaster ranked on their average house prices
Average House Price (December 2022 – December 2023)
Doncaster Town Centre (DN1) £116,582
Conisbrough (DN12) £135,223
Thorne (DN8) £141,132
Intake (DN2) £157,640
Adwick le Street (DN6) £173,987
Balby (DN4) £178,608
Armthorpe (DN3) £186,081
Arksey (DN5) £186,540
Dunsville (DN7) £192,615
Harworth (DN11) £203,154
Epworth (DN9) £267,807
Bawtry (DN10) £281,167
South Yorkshire councils ranked on average house prices
Barnsley £163,504
Doncaster £166,875
Rotherham £183,080
Sheffield £212,356
Methodology:
The recent data around property prices in each area of the UK was taken from the official HM Land Registry. From this data, we worked out the average for all areas in Doncaster.
Also, with the House Price Index data, we compared house price figures for councils in South Yorkshire.
After working out all the averages, we then ranked all these areas based on their house prices over the year (December 2022 - December 2023).
