With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.

Responding to this ongoing change, Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Price Report, which helped us rank areas in Doncaster based on their average house price.

Key Findings:

Doncaster Town Centre (DN1) is the cheapest area in Doncaster to buy a property with an average price of £116,582.

The area in Doncaster with the highest house prices is the area of Bawtry (DN4), with an average price of £281,167.

Doncaster has an average house price of £166,875, which is the second lowest out of all the councils in South Yorkshire.

Areas in Doncaster ranked on their average house prices

Average House Price (December 2022 – December 2023)

Doncaster Town Centre (DN1) £116,582

Conisbrough (DN12) £135,223

Thorne (DN8) £141,132

Intake (DN2) £157,640

Adwick le Street (DN6) £173,987

Balby (DN4) £178,608

Armthorpe (DN3) £186,081

Arksey (DN5) £186,540

Dunsville (DN7) £192,615

Harworth (DN11) £203,154

Epworth (DN9) £267,807

Bawtry (DN10) £281,167

South Yorkshire councils ranked on average house prices

Barnsley £163,504

Doncaster £166,875

Rotherham £183,080

Sheffield £212,356

Methodology:

The recent data around property prices in each area of the UK was taken from the official HM Land Registry. From this data, we worked out the average for all areas in Doncaster.

Also, with the House Price Index data, we compared house price figures for councils in South Yorkshire.

After working out all the averages, we then ranked all these areas based on their house prices over the year (December 2022 - December 2023).