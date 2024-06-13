See inside this magnificent listed Doncaster property, on the market at £750k

Grade ll-listed, with nine bedrooms and five reception rooms, the privately situated Old Rectory in the heart of Finningley is steeped in local history, and has been with its current owner since the mid 1980s.

The attractive Georgian building with a large Victorian extension has an impressive interior with a grand dining room and a snooker room.

This sale offers a unique opportunity to restore the property to its former splendour.

The Rectory cottage is separate to the main Rectory, with its own private garden, but is included as part of the property.

An original oak door leads into an entrance hall with original parquet flooring and access to the grand dining room. A staircase rises to the first floor.

The dining room has original wood panelling to its walls, along with parquet flooring.

Also at ground floor level is a main lounge, the kitchen,a utility, a sitting room and an additional dining room that is dubbed the breakfast or morning room, due to its proximity to the kitchen.

A 1980s ground floor extension is currently used as a snooker room.

From a first floor central landing are five double bedrooms, the largest of which displays a sunken bath and wash area, with a separate WC.

There's another en suite bedroom, and the main bathroom with a large corner bath and separate washroom.

Four further double bedrooms and a bathroom are on the second floor, the bedrooms all with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Two have en-suite facilities.

A sweeping circular driveway, not visible from the road, leads up to the centrally placed Old Rectory, with a double garage in one corner and Rectory Cottage to one side.

The Old Rectory has private gardens to the front and the side of the property, sheltered by mature trees.

Rectory Cottage is in need of significant renovation and modernisation. Its interior consists of a main lounge, open to the kitchen area, a garden room to the rear, a bedroom and a bathroom.

On the first floor are two further bedrooms.

Offers around £750,000 are invited for The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Finningley, Doncaster, by McArthur Estate Agency, Harworth, Doncaster.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Finningley, Doncaster A rear view of the property, from its lawned gardens.

The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Finningley, Doncaster The approach to the property, with the cottage shown to the left.

The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Finningley, Doncaster An impressive entrance hall, with the original parquet floor.