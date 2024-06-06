Take a peek inside these high end homes, for sale now in Doncaster

1 . Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

Within Rossington's 'old village', this five-bedroom detached property with a large studio and triple garage block sits in grounds of a third of an acre. Beautifully presented, it has an 'L' shaped entrance hall, a lounge, the open plan living and dining kitchen with orangery, a utility room, study, two ground floor bedrooms and a contemporary shower room. Three double bedrooms and a house bathroom are above. Electric gates open to the driveway that leads to the garage block with studio over, currently used as an office.Private, colourful gardens include patio seating areas, two wildlife ponds and a small stream.This property in Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is for sale at £475,000 with Horton Knights, Doncaster. Photo: Horton Knights, Doncaster