A stream and two ponds add to the charms of this property's gardens in Old Rossington.

Take a peek inside these high end homes, for sale now in Doncaster

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:55 BST
These three distinctive village homes that are new to the Doncaster market all have something unique to offer: there's one with a studio over a triple garage, and gardens with a stream and ponds, a listed period character home with luxury features, and a large, modern detached with an indoor heated swimming pool among its facilities.

Prices range from £475,000 to £800,000.

Take a look at our online gallery, giving snapshots of each property’s highlights and details….

Within Rossington's 'old village', this five-bedroom detached property with a large studio and triple garage block sits in grounds of a third of an acre. Beautifully presented, it has an 'L' shaped entrance hall, a lounge, the open plan living and dining kitchen with orangery, a utility room, study, two ground floor bedrooms and a contemporary shower room. Three double bedrooms and a house bathroom are above. Electric gates open to the driveway that leads to the garage block with studio over, currently used as an office.Private, colourful gardens include patio seating areas, two wildlife ponds and a small stream.This property in Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, is for sale at £475,000 with Horton Knights, Doncaster.

1. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

A feature staircase with contemporary balustrade.

2. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The open plan living and dining kitchen.

3. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

The orangery is open plan to the kitchen.

4. Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

