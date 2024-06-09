Last chance to buy a new home on Doncaster housing development, prices starting at £300,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has announced that only four properties remain available at its coveted Edwin Vale development in Hatfield, Doncaster.

The remaining properties at Edwin Vale consist of four-bedroom homes catering to various lifestyle needs, with prices starting at £300,000.

Situated in the heart of Hatfield, Doncaster, Edwin Vale boasts proximity to a range of essential amenities. Residents can have easy access to major roads, including the A18 and M18, facilitating seamless commuting and travel.

Edwin Vale is just a 15 minute drive away from Doncaster’s vibrant city centre, offering a number of cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Residents can also enjoy a range of independent shops, cafes and pubs with the development being within walking distance of the quaint town of Hatfield.

Embracing the great outdoors is also accessible with nearby green spaces and recreational areas, including Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, only a five minute drive away. Families will also appreciate the presence of ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ OFSTED rated schools nearby, ensuring access to top-tier education for children.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Edwin Vale development, comments: “We are happy to share that there are now just four available properties left in the development.

“Edwin Vale is a friendly neighbourhood that has grown in popularity among house-hunters looking for modern homes with views of surrounding greenery and great access links. The remaining homes are the last chance to purchase your dream home in this popular Hatfield development.”