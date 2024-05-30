Inside this high spec home, for sale at £975k in sought-after location

With original features that add to its charm, the property has high quality fittings and no shortage of modern comforts.

Its entrance hall is of a size to be utilised as another reception room if so desired, with a window to the front and a staircase rising to the first floor.

There are two further large reception rooms, a beamed lounge with feature fireplace, that leads to a study, or an ideal home office.

A separate sitting room with year-round appeal has a brick-built fireplace with inset log burning stove, and two sets of doors leading out to the rear gardens.

The hub of this family home is a farmhouse style open plan kitchen dining area with fitted units and several built-in appliances.

Natural light pours in through its many windows that give views of the garden. Off the kitchen is a fitted utility room, that has access in to the garage and to a ground floor w.c..

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, with both the principal suite and a guest bedroom having their own en suite facilities.

There is also a stylish house bathroom.

With the carefully manicured gardens is an orchard, and a range of outbuildings that include a brick-built outbuilding facility with rooms that include a workshop with potential to be a studio, a place to work from home or an annexe. A utility and shower room are already installed.

Behind the gardens is a yard providing stabling and stores, and an adjacent paddock of around two acres, ideal for equestrian use.

There is vehicle access to the paddock, and further grazing land may be available for rent.

The orchard has scope for the development of an additional dwelling, subject to planning consents.

This property, 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN11 9PT is offered for sale at £975,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry.

1 . 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT A front view of the Sunderland Street property for sale at £975,000. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry Photo Sales

2 . 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT The farmhouse style breakfast kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry Photo Sales

3 . 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry Photo Sales