Looking towards the rear of the Tickhill property, from its south-facing gardens.Looking towards the rear of the Tickhill property, from its south-facing gardens.
Looking towards the rear of the Tickhill property, from its south-facing gardens.

Inside this high spec home, for sale at £975k in sought-after location

By Sally Burton
Published 30th May 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 15:34 BST
This family home situated right in the heart of Tickhill has a surprising amount of land – with south facing gardens and a two-acre paddock to its rear.

With original features that add to its charm, the property has high quality fittings and no shortage of modern comforts.

Its entrance hall is of a size to be utilised as another reception room if so desired, with a window to the front and a staircase rising to the first floor.

There are two further large reception rooms, a beamed lounge with feature fireplace, that leads to a study, or an ideal home office.

A separate sitting room with year-round appeal has a brick-built fireplace with inset log burning stove, and two sets of doors leading out to the rear gardens.

The hub of this family home is a farmhouse style open plan kitchen dining area with fitted units and several built-in appliances.

Natural light pours in through its many windows that give views of the garden. Off the kitchen is a fitted utility room, that has access in to the garage and to a ground floor w.c..

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, with both the principal suite and a guest bedroom having their own en suite facilities.

There is also a stylish house bathroom.

With the carefully manicured gardens is an orchard, and a range of outbuildings that include a brick-built outbuilding facility with rooms that include a workshop with potential to be a studio, a place to work from home or an annexe. A utility and shower room are already installed.

Behind the gardens is a yard providing stabling and stores, and an adjacent paddock of around two acres, ideal for equestrian use.

There is vehicle access to the paddock, and further grazing land may be available for rent.

The orchard has scope for the development of an additional dwelling, subject to planning consents.

This property, 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN11 9PT is offered for sale at £975,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-peek-inside-this-super-stylish-edwardian-home-thats-full-of-surprises-4640759

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-truly-spectacular-south-yorkshire-home-with-pool-new-on-the-market-at-ps115m-4632425

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/57-affordable-homes-set-to-be-built-in-balby-following-approval-4639450

A front view of the Sunderland Street property for sale at £975,000.

1. 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT

A front view of the Sunderland Street property for sale at £975,000. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry

Photo Sales
The farmhouse style breakfast kitchen.

2. 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT

The farmhouse style breakfast kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry

Photo Sales
A beamed reception room with feature fireplace.

3. 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT

A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry

Photo Sales
A room for all seasons - with a cosy wood burning stove for cooler months, and doors out to the gardens for the summer.

4. 33, Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9PT

A room for all seasons - with a cosy wood burning stove for cooler months, and doors out to the gardens for the summer. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TickhillSouth YorkshireDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice