It’s a lavish, high spec property that seems to have everything you could need in a luxury property.

Estate agents Robinson Hornsby say that: “No expense has been spared in creating superb family living which amounts to around 4,000 sq ft, and offers accommodation of the highest possible standard throughout”.

Keys features of the property include a bespoke fitted kitchen with 'range' style oven and numerous appliances, a gym with adjoining sauna, a cinema room, the luxury main bedroom suite with dressing room and stylish bathroom, and so much more.

Stunning grounds, and private rear gardens have a well appointed outdoor kitchen and entertaining space, adjacent to which is the heated swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower.

The extensive forecourt is accessed via automatic security gates, and there’s a triple garage with remote control door.

This home in Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, is currently for sale at £1,150,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster A rear view of the Sprotbrough property, with its heated outdoor pool.

Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster The front view of the five-bedroom detached property for sale at £1.15m

Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster There are various seating areas in the manicured gardens.