Take a peek inside this super-stylish Edwardian home, that's full of surprises

With modern double glazed windows, some of sliding Yorkshire sash style, and a modern gas central heating system, the property's roomy interior comprises a reception hallway with tiled floor, picture rail and coving, a bay-fronted sitting room with cast iron mantlepiece and slate style hearth, and an open plan living and dining kitchen with a cast iron and green tiled feature fireplace, and a lovely bespoke oak kitchen with granite worktops, and inglenook style opening in the chimney breast for a range style cooker.

Beyond there is a rear lobby, utility room, stairs to the lower ground cellar and a useful Victorian style ground floor shower room.

A wide, original style staircase leads to a spacious gallery landing, then to four individually styled bedrooms, three of which have period style fireplaces, and all of a good size.

Lastly, there is the main bathroom with white suite including a free-standing bath.

Outside, the property has a Hawthorn hedge frontage with black cast iron gates and parking for several vehicles.

Beyond the second set of gates lies a sizable rear garden with recreational space within the double garage.

The traditional style English country garden is private, with Japanese maples and a pretty porch to the rear of the house.

There are meadow views to the front of the property, and transport links are easy to access.

This property in

Station Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, has a guide price of £425,000 to £445,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster.

1 . Station Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster The welcoming hallway with tiled floor sets the stylish tone. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Station Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster A stunning bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Station Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster The open plan living and dining kitchen is full of style and character. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales