Doncaster Council has approved plans for a development of 100 percent affordable housing in a local suburb.

Planning officers approved the application for 57 homes on land at Cross Bank last Wednesday (15 May), noting the benefits of bringing affordable housing to the area.

Properties ranging from one to four bedrooms will be built on the site and managed by independent social housing provider Together Homes.

A Section 106 agreement has been put in place by the council, which will ensure that the properties remain affordable.

Another council estate was built in Balby last year.

No oppositions to the plans were made by neighbouring residents, with outside consultees also in support.

Concerns were raised from within the council as the development does not technically meet public open space requirements, due leftover undevelopable space being used to provide this.

The developer has agreed to provide funding to improve local green spaces, however this will be less than the recommended amount due to financial viability concerns.

Planning officers ruled that the benefits of affordable housing will outweigh concerns over open space and viability.

The site has been developed in the past but has since become unoccupied and allocated suitable for housing in the council’s Local Plan.

Some of the unoccupied land will remain available for development, with the estate set to cover a portion.

A second development on the land was approved by the planning committee in February.