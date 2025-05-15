See inside adaptable home with stunning kitchen, bar, and living room terrace

Set across three floors, the four bedroom home has a bright, dual-aspect lounge with French doors to the sun terrace, a sizeable kitchen with integrated appliances, and a separate dining room.
The entrance hall has storage space, and there's also a ground floor w.c..
All four bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room being particularly spacious and overlooking the rear garden.
A stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite includes a separate shower.
One special feature of this property is a versatile lower ground floor room currently used as a bar and living area but also ideal as a study, games room or fifth bedroom. It has direct access to a patio area and the rear garden.
The detached garage with workshop provides excellent space for storage, hobbies or vehicle use, with power, lighting, and an electric roller door.
A split-level garden, with mature trees and shrubs offers excellent privacy, with several seating areas, and a sun terrace off the lounge that's perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The property is situated in the attractive village of Gringley-on-the-Hill, not far from the vibrant town of Bawtry, with local amenities that include a primary school and pub.
This home in Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT, is for sale at £425,000, with PurpleBricks.
