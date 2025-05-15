See inside adaptable home with stunning kitchen, bar, and living room terrace

​Set across three floors, the four bedroom home has a bright, dual-aspect lounge with French doors to the sun terrace, a sizeable kitchen with integrated appliances, and a separate dining room.

The entrance hall has storage space, and there's also a ground floor w.c..

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room being particularly spacious and overlooking the rear garden.

A stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite includes a separate shower.

​One special feature of this property is a versatile lower ground floor room currently used as a bar​ and living area but​ also ideal as a study, games room or fifth bedroom. It has direct access to a patio area and the rear garden.

The detached garage​ with workshop provides excellent space for storage, hobbies or vehicle use, with power, lighting, and an electric roller door.

A split-level garden, ​with mature trees and shrubs offer​s excellent privacy, ​with several seating areas, and a sun terrace off the loung​e that's perfect for relaxing or entertaining. ​The property is situated in the ​attractive village of Gringley-on-the-Hill, ​not far from the vibrant town of ​Bawtry, with local amenities​ that include a primary school and pub.

​This home in ​Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT, is for sale at £425,000, with PurpleBricks.

