See inside adaptable home with stunning kitchen, bar, and living room terrace

By Sally Burton
Published 15th May 2025, 13:36 BST
This village home with views over open countryside has a south facing garden with sun terrace, and a large detached garage with workshop.

​Set across three floors, the four bedroom home has a bright, dual-aspect lounge with French doors to the sun terrace, a sizeable kitchen with integrated appliances, and a separate dining room.

On the market with PurpleBricks, it can be viewed on their website at: https://fave.co/4mwBUeS

The entrance hall has storage space, and there's also a ground floor w.c..

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room being particularly spacious and overlooking the rear garden.

A stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite includes a separate shower.

​One special feature of this property is a versatile lower ground floor room currently used as a bar​ and living area but​ also ideal as a study, games room or fifth bedroom. It has direct access to a patio area and the rear garden.

The detached garage​ with workshop provides excellent space for storage, hobbies or vehicle use, with power, lighting, and an electric roller door.

A split-level garden, ​with mature trees and shrubs offer​s excellent privacy, ​with several seating areas, and a sun terrace off the loung​e that's perfect for relaxing or entertaining. ​The property is situated in the ​attractive village of Gringley-on-the-Hill, ​not far from the vibrant town of ​Bawtry, with local amenities​ that include a primary school and pub.

​This home in ​Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT, is for sale at £425,000, with PurpleBricks.

​​This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The front aspect of the four-bedroom village property.

Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT

The front aspect of the four-bedroom village property. Photo: David Wagstaff-Myers

Photo Sales
A rear view of the three-storey home.

Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT

A rear view of the three-storey home. Photo: David Wagstaff-Myers

Photo Sales
A spacious kitchen with integrated appliances has a large central island.

Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT

A spacious kitchen with integrated appliances has a large central island. Photo: David Wagstaff-Myers

Photo Sales
A dual aspect lounge has French doors out to the sun terrace.

Mill Road, Doncaster, DN10 4QT

A dual aspect lounge has French doors out to the sun terrace. Photo: David Wagstaff-Myers

Photo Sales
