Step inside £1.65m contemporary home with annexe and building plot, in top location

In an exclusive residential setting, the detached property is designed for family life, with a lavishly appointed main bedroom suite, and two further en suite bedrooms, one also having a dressing room.
Two large en suite bedrooms on the second floor are ideal for older children or guests.
To the rear of the grounds is a self-contained one bedroom annexe, with living kitchen, shower room and bedroom, that presents a range of opportunities.
Gardens are low maintenance and private, with patio and seating areas, along with a large covered, sunken seating area with a firepit - perfect for entertaining.
To the front is extensive parking space and a triple garage with remote doors.
Also to the front of the site s a building plot with full consent for a further detached dwelling (ref - 23/02105/FUL) .
This exceptional home in Bawtry Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.
