Step inside £1.65m contemporary home with annexe and building plot, in top location

In an exclusive residential setting, the detached property is designed for family life, with a lavishly appointed main bedroom suite, and two further en suite bedrooms, one also having a dressing room.

Two large en suite bedrooms on the second floor are ideal for older children or guests.

To the rear of the grounds is a self​-contained one bedroom annex​e, with living kitchen, shower room and bedroom​, that presents a range of opportunities.

Gardens are low maintenance​ and private, ​with patio and seating areas​, along with ​a large covered, sunken seating area with​ a firepit​ - perfect for entertaining.

To the front is extensive parking​ space and ​a triple garage with remote doors.

Also to the front of the site s a​ building plot with full consent for a further detached dwelling​ (ref - 23/02105/FUL) .

​This exceptional home in Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.

