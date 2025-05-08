The sunken and covered firepit is a feature in the grounds of the property.The sunken and covered firepit is a feature in the grounds of the property.
Step inside £1.65m contemporary home with annexe and building plot, in top location

By Sally Burton
Published 8th May 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:04 BST
This swish high end home certainly has the wow factor, with extensive open plan living that combines leisure, dining and kitchen areas.

In an exclusive residential setting, the detached property is designed for family life, with a lavishly appointed main bedroom suite, and two further en suite bedrooms, one also having a dressing room.

Two large en suite bedrooms on the second floor are ideal for older children or guests.

To the rear of the grounds is a self​-contained one bedroom annex​e, with living kitchen, shower room and bedroom​, that presents a range of opportunities.

Gardens are low maintenance​ and private, ​with patio and seating areas​, along with ​a large covered, sunken seating area with​ a firepit​ - perfect for entertaining.

To the front is extensive parking​ space and ​a triple garage with remote doors.

Also to the front of the site s a​ building plot with full consent for a further detached dwelling​ (ref - 23/02105/FUL) .

​This exceptional home in Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.

The front aspect of the Doncaster property with triple garage.

1. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​

The front aspect of the Doncaster property with triple garage. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

Open plan living - a view across part of the ground floor arrangement.

2. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​

Open plan living - a view across part of the ground floor arrangement. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

An alternative view of the open plan areas that open to the garden and outdoor facilities.

3. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​

An alternative view of the open plan areas that open to the garden and outdoor facilities. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

A high spec kitchen with island and breakfast bar.

4. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​

A high spec kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill

