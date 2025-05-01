Inside this £1.4m Arts and Crafts home with original features and modern luxuries

​The detached, private property, enhanced with modern comforts, has five spacious bedrooms, three of which ​have their own en​ suite bathrooms​.

​An elegant panelled hall​way leads in to the home, and on to the formal lounge, ​that is ​large enough for entertaining, ​with a magnificent feature fireplace​The​re is a stunning inner hallway with original panelling, and a versatile orangery ​with views over, and access to the garden​.

​The bright, open plan ​living kitchen​ with solid wood bespoke units, ​has a central island with breakfast bar, underfloor heating and ample space to dine and relax​ with family or friends. Doors out to the garden allow easy indoor to outdoor living.

A separate utility room adds to the facilities.

The grounds of this home, in one of the most sought after residential areas in Doncaster, are mainly lawned with deep borders of established trees, shrubs and plants, and a large terrace on which to enjoy time outside in the warmer months.

​Along with the integral double garage, there is private parking ​for up to six vehicles​.

​This home in ​Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, is for sale at a price of £1,400,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

