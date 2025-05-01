An overview of the rear of the stunning Doncaster property for sale at £1.4m.An overview of the rear of the stunning Doncaster property for sale at £1.4m.
An overview of the rear of the stunning Doncaster property for sale at £1.4m.

Inside this £1.4m Arts and Crafts home with original features and modern luxuries

By Sally Burton
Published 1st May 2025, 09:37 BST
This Arts and Crafts design family home dates back to the 1930s and is in one of the first original plots.

​The detached, private property, enhanced with modern comforts, has five spacious bedrooms, three of which ​have their own en​ suite bathrooms​.

​An elegant panelled hall​way leads in to the home, and on to the formal lounge, ​that is ​large enough for entertaining, ​with a magnificent feature fireplace​The​re is a stunning inner hallway with original panelling, and a versatile orangery ​with views over, and access to the garden​.

​The bright, open plan ​living kitchen​ with solid wood bespoke units, ​has a central island with breakfast bar, underfloor heating and ample space to dine and relax​ with family or friends. Doors out to the garden allow easy indoor to outdoor living.

A separate utility room adds to the facilities.

The grounds of this home, in one of the most sought after residential areas in Doncaster, are mainly lawned with deep borders of established trees, shrubs and plants, and a large terrace on which to enjoy time outside in the warmer months.

​Along with the integral double garage, there is private parking ​for up to six vehicles​.

​This home in ​Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, is for sale at a price of £1,400,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-spec-open-plan-modern-home-for-sale-in-village-location-5098586

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/one-of-yorkshires-great-historic-houses-is-up-for-sale-for-ps5m-5087129

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-all-round-fabulous-property-with-stunning-views-5064764

The front aspect of the Arts and Crafts design home.

1. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

The front aspect of the Arts and Crafts design home. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An impressive panelled hallway with fireplace.

2. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

An impressive panelled hallway with fireplace. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The bright and spacious open plan living kitchen.

3. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

The bright and spacious open plan living kitchen. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen, with central island unit and breakfast bar.

4. Bawtry Road, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

The modern kitchen, with central island unit and breakfast bar. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice