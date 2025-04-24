Inside this high spec, open plan modern home for sale in village location

Built in 2009, the five bedroom property has a well-appointed interior that features an open plan living and dining kitchen designed for modern day living.

The house has two stylish bathrooms, and its full layout has been carefully considered, with great attention to detail.

High specification fittings and fixtures enhance the over all appeal of the bright and spacious property.

Surrounding the house are beautifully maintained, landscaped gardens, providing plenty of outdoor space for leisure and enjoyment, and the property has off-road parking for up to four vehicles.

This unusual home inTop Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, is for sale at £540,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

The property is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster Many windows ensure a bright and airy interior, as in this hallway. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

2 . Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster The large, open plan family kitchen. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

3 . Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster An alternative view of the bright and spacious living kitchen. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

4 . Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster Living space in which to relax. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales