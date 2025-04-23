Show home overlooking iconic racecourse to be unveiled this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Be the first to take a tour of a show home, which is the epitome of elegance, and set to open its doors this Saturday, 26th April. The Miller Homes team will unveil its five bedroom ‘Kingford’ show home at its Saddlers Chase development in the heart of a peaceful suburb of Doncaster. The development is uniquely located in the Rose Hill Rise area overlooking the city’s iconic racecourse, home to the oldest classic race, the St Leger.

“This super stylish interior scheme embraces the horse racing heritage of Doncaster with a subtle nod towards all things equine tastefully featured in the home,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Our interior design team has once again brought our ideas to life perfectly, and we absolutely love how welcoming, elegant and practical this home is.”

On 26th April, the housebuilder is offering freshly made pizza and refreshments to those visiting to view the show home or find their perfect brand new home at the development of 121 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Colour themes of natural stone, olive green, luxurious plum and earthy terracotta are present across the downstairs and two principal bedrooms.

Saddlers Chase team, Craig Ballantyne Site Manager and Alex Rymer, Development Sales Manager.

Downstairs offers an amazing space for relaxing, studying or working, and entertaining with a separate living room and study complemented by an open plan kitchen, seating area and dining room.

As the colour themes flow upstairs, the principal bedroom is a superb space with dressing room and ensuite bathroom. Bedroom two benefits from its own ensuite, perfect for guests or older children. Three themed bedrooms sees a teen girl’s ideal bedroom, a carousel theme for a younger child and a wildlife theme, with a nod to the nearby Yorkshire Wildlife Park, creating a spacious room for twins or siblings.

“We are simply delighted with this show home and the amount of on-trend inspiration it will give to prospective buyers is huge,” said Debbie. “In addition to the decorating and colour schemes, it’s incredibly well accessorised – a definite master class in how to style a home.”

There is a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes currently available at Saddlers Chase, priced from £299,995. A five-bedroom Kingford, the same style as the show home, is priced from £584,995.

The development is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am, to 5.30pm. It is located on Rose Hill Rise, Doncaster, DN4 5LE.

Further information about all housetypes available, prices and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/saddlers-chase-doncaster.aspx?