See inside this all-round fabulous property with stunning views

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:43 BST
A unique home in the form of a stunning five-storey windmill, ​is for sale on the fringe of a rural village.

​The Grade II listing building ​has spectacular views across Yorkshire countryside​ and despite its rural location, is within easy reach of good schools, many amenities and commuter links.

The Mill tower is Grade ll​-listed and was built around 1800.

In its working days it would have provided milling for the villages of Norton and Campsall, and the surrounding areas.

The attached house is classed 'of no material significance' and was built in the 20th Century.

​There is mains gas, electric​ity and water​ supplied, but with a septic tank for waste water.

The Mill sits within large gardens and has plenty of off street parking space, with a detached double and a separate single garage.

Its delightful and quirky living accommodation offers abundant living space that is highly versatile in terms of use.

​This property in Windmill Lane, Norton​, has an asking price of £750,000, with Martin and Co, Doncaster.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/view-palatial-interior-of-this-simply-spectacular-bessacarr-home-for-sale-at-ps145m-5055400

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-meticulously-styled-luxury-family-home-for-sale-in-a-doncaster-village-5049603

This historic mill forms part of the attractive home.

1. Windmill Lane, Norton​, Doncaster

This historic mill forms part of the attractive home. Photo: Martin and Co, Doncaster

A stunning room inside the round stone walls of the old mill.

2. Windmill Lane, Norton​, Doncaster

A stunning room inside the round stone walls of the old mill. Photo: Martin and Co, Doncaster

Another view of the beamed living room, with its arched wooden door and deep set windows.

3. Windmill Lane, Norton​, Doncaster

Another view of the beamed living room, with its arched wooden door and deep set windows. Photo: Martin and Co, Doncaster

Large arched doors add to the great character of the property.

4. Windmill Lane, Norton​, Doncaster

Large arched doors add to the great character of the property. Photo: Martin and Co, Doncaster

