Abigail strikes Gold for estate agency's 'outstanding service' across city
ACR Estate Agents Ltd launched in October last year, with Abigail Richardson at its helm.
To win the coveted gold award, the agency was assessed by 'mystery shoppers' over months, and judged on such factors as customer service, response times, knowledge, enthusiasm, and services offered.
From a potential 60 competing agencies, ACR excelled in all categories to clinch the annual local Gold award for sales agents, and will now compete in regional awards later in the year.
Married to Matt, and mum to two young boys, Abigail, 29, of Bawtry, said: "To say I'm proud doesn’t come close.
"I started this business because of my own disappointing experiences as both buyer and seller.
"I knew things could be done better, more honestly, more personally, with real care. To now be recognised for exactly that, is amazing.
"Thank you to every one of our clients and supporters."
She added: "This isn't just a 9-5 agency. I get to know my clients on a personal level and sell their houses like they’re my own, providing the best service at a much cheaper rate, with fixed prices .
"I'm so pleased I had the confidence to believe in my vision and make it a reality."
Judges of the British Property Awards are former estate agents, with a mission to "provide a useful award for consumers at local level, highlighting excellence within their town, with an award that can be used as part of their decision-making process."
