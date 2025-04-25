Plans submitted for 229 high quality homes in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vistry, a leading homebuilder, has submitted plans for over 200 homes on Waggons Way in Stainforth.

Vistry is proposing to deliver 229 high-quality homes. Access to open green spaces is a key part of the scheme to promote biodiversity and wellbeing.

Adjacent to the 600+ acre mixed-use Unity site and part of the former Hatfield Colliery, Vistry’s proposal would be ideally located on the doorstep of a site which is being transformed with new community infrastructure and homes.

Located off Waggons Way, the proposal will link handily to the wider regeneration and is within close distance of the bus, cycle, and railway network.

Vistry has engaged with the local community to inform the planning submission. This has included a public drop-in exhibition and a meeting with Stanforth Town Council to gather feedback.

Rob Spittles, Manager Director of Vistry East Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to submit proposals for much-needed new homes off Waggons Way. This site is a perfect location on the doorstep of the Unity site which is one of the largest regeneration schemes in the UK and offers a great level of community facilities and connectivity.

“We’ve been encouraged by local feedback including from our drop-in event and from meeting with Stainforth Town Council. We look forward to further discussions with Doncaster Council and others as we bring forward this contribution to the Stainforth regeneration proposals”.

A planning decision could be made by Doncaster Council later in 2025.