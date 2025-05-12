New energy-efficient homes, a care home and community hub proposed for former Doncaster carbon facility

New energy-efficient homes, a care home and community hub have been proposed for a former Doncaster carbon facility.

Doncaster-based housebuilder, Albemarle Homes, is bringing forward proposals to transform the now inactive Bawtry Carbon Plant located in Austerfield, and has launched a public consultation to hear the views and ideas of locals.

The proposed development aims to redevelop this disused brownfield site and turn it into a lively, sustainable residential community formed of circa 267 two, three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes.

The vision is to create an inclusive community by delivering a range of house types, a 66-bed care home, public open spaces and a play area. The plans will also include a community hub which could offer a range of facilities for the use of the whole community.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director at Albemarle Homes, said: "As a local developer, Albemarle Homes is pleased to bring forward these plans for the Bawtry Carbon site. We understand the Government's focus on building homes, particularly on ex-industrial brownfield sites, and believe this area is well suited for the delivery of much-needed new homes.

We’re now seeking the views of local people to help ensure our plans reflect the needs and priorities of the area. Residents are encouraged to review our consultation materials and share their thoughts. In particular, we are keen to understand how the proposed Community Hub could best serve local people, so that it becomes a lasting asset for Austerfield and the wider community."

The public consultation is running from Wednesday 7th May to midnight on Friday 30th May.

During this time, feedback can be provided via the online form or by contacting the dedicated consultation email address.

A public consultation event will be held on Thursday, 15th May from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Austerfield Study Centre. Residents, stakeholders and local businesses are invited to attend to view detailed proposals, speak directly with the project team and provide feedback.