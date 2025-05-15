Inside this bright and modern Sprotbrough home with Scandinavian influence

With electric gates that open to a spacious driveway and double garage, the property's landscaped garden is low maintenance, with outdoor seating space for the warmer months.
Natural light floods in to the home through large windows, including in the entrance hall with stairs up to the third floor.
The heart of the house is the large and stylish open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area.
The high-spec kitchen features integrated appliances and a central island, ideal for family living and entertaining. There are two integrated dishwashers, a coffee machine, Quooker tap, two ovens and microwave.
Also on the ground floor is a large utility room and w.c..
A staircase from the utility room leads to a home office and games room with bar that opens on to a private balcony.
An extensive dual aspect lounge has light and airy space in which to relax.
Four double bedrooms all have luxury en-suite facilities, while the main suite has a full wall of bespoke fitted wardrobes, and a super size en suite that includes a walk-in shower, free-standing bath, and 'his and hers' vanity basins.
Sprotbrough is a sought after village by the River Don, with rural charm and routes for walking and cycling routes nearby, with the Trans Pennine Trail. Its essential amenities include a primary school, pubs, and small shops.
This home in Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £685,000, with RedRoots Property, Pontefract.
It is listed on the website www.rightmove.co.uk
