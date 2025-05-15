The front aspect of the stunning Sprotbrough property.placeholder image
The front aspect of the stunning Sprotbrough property.

Inside this bright and modern Sprotbrough home with Scandinavian influence

By Sally Burton
Published 15th May 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 12:12 BST
​This exceptional family home with four en suite bedrooms blends Scandinavian architectural style with luxurious modern features.

With electric gates that open to a spacious driveway and double garage, the property's landscaped garden is low maintenance, with outdoor seating space for the warmer months.

Natural light​ floods in to the home through large windows, including in the entrance hall with stairs up to the third floor.

The heart of the house is the ​large and stylish open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area​.

The high-spec kitchen features integrated appliances and a central island, ideal for family living and entertaining. There are two integrated ​dishwashers, a coffee machine, Quooker tap, two ovens and microwave.

A​lso on the ground floor​ is a large utility room and​ w.c..

​A staircase ​from the utility room ​leads to a home office and ​games room with ba​r that opens on​ to a private balcony​.

​An extensive dual aspect lounge has light and airy space in which to relax.

​Four double bedrooms ​all have luxury en-suite​ facilities, while the main suite has a full wall of bespoke fitted wardrobes, ​and a super size en suite that includes a walk-in shower, free​-standing bath, ​and 'his and hers​' vanity basins​.

Sprotbrough is a sought after village​ by the River Don​, with rural charm and ​routes for walking and cycling routes nearby​, with the Trans Pennine Trail. ​Its essential amenities​ include a primary school, pubs, and small shops.

​This home in P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, is for sale at £685,000, with RedRoots Property, Pontefract.

It is listed on the website www.rightmove.co.uk

The open plan living kitchen with central island.

P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

The open plan living kitchen with central island.

The double aspect sitting room is bright and modern.

P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

The double aspect sitting room is bright and modern.

An alternative view of the kitchen with its large window displaying greenery.

P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

An alternative view of the kitchen with its large window displaying greenery.

Bright and open relaxed seating space.

P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, South Yorkshire

Bright and open relaxed seating space.

