With electric gates that open to a spacious driveway and double garage, the property's landscaped garden is low maintenance, with outdoor seating space for the warmer months.

Natural light​ floods in to the home through large windows, including in the entrance hall with stairs up to the third floor.

The heart of the house is the ​large and stylish open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area​.

The high-spec kitchen features integrated appliances and a central island, ideal for family living and entertaining. There are two integrated ​dishwashers, a coffee machine, Quooker tap, two ovens and microwave.

A​lso on the ground floor​ is a large utility room and​ w.c..

​A staircase ​from the utility room ​leads to a home office and ​games room with ba​r that opens on​ to a private balcony​.

​An extensive dual aspect lounge has light and airy space in which to relax.

​Four double bedrooms ​all have luxury en-suite​ facilities, while the main suite has a full wall of bespoke fitted wardrobes, ​and a super size en suite that includes a walk-in shower, free​-standing bath, ​and 'his and hers​' vanity basins​.

Sprotbrough is a sought after village​ by the River Don​, with rural charm and ​routes for walking and cycling routes nearby​, with the Trans Pennine Trail. ​Its essential amenities​ include a primary school, pubs, and small shops.

​This home in P​ark Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster​, is for sale at £685,000, with RedRoots Property, Pontefract.

It is listed on the website www.rightmove.co.uk

