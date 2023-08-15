Inside this refurbished period property for sale in one of Doncaster's top locations

This character home on a leafy square close to Doncaster city centre and the racecourse has been completely renovated by its current owners.

With a skilful blend of traditional and contemporary style, its roomy interior is set over three floors and provides versatile family accommodation, with five bedrooms.

​The end terrace property overlooks the lawned square and has its own parking, with two attractive courtyard areas to the rear.

There's a spacious lounge with a multi-fuel log burner, and a sleek and modern kitchen with an island, and integrated appliances.

From the kitchen is an opening to a separate dining room, made cosy by a log burner.

​A sizeable utility room and ​a cloakroom​ complete the ground floor.​The first floor ma​in bedroom ​has a walk-in wardrobe​, while its contemporary en suite ​would dwarf most family bathrooms.

​One other bedroom and a​ modern family bathroom​ are also at this level.​​On the second floor ​there are two further bedrooms and a​ study or home office​, that could be used as a fifth bedroom​ if preferred.This st​ylish family home ​has a great location, close to all of the city's services and amenities, including parks, while having easy access to ​main motorway links and the rail network​.

​The property in Regent Square, Doncaster, is for sale at £350,000 to £375,000 with Blundells estate agents, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

