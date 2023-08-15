Inside this refurbished period property for sale in one of Doncaster's top locations
With a skilful blend of traditional and contemporary style, its roomy interior is set over three floors and provides versatile family accommodation, with five bedrooms.
The end terrace property overlooks the lawned square and has its own parking, with two attractive courtyard areas to the rear.
There's a spacious lounge with a multi-fuel log burner, and a sleek and modern kitchen with an island, and integrated appliances.
From the kitchen is an opening to a separate dining room, made cosy by a log burner.
A sizeable utility room and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.The first floor main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, while its contemporary en suite would dwarf most family bathrooms.
One other bedroom and a modern family bathroom are also at this level.On the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a study or home office, that could be used as a fifth bedroom if preferred.This stylish family home has a great location, close to all of the city's services and amenities, including parks, while having easy access to main motorway links and the rail network.
The property in Regent Square, Doncaster, is for sale at £350,000 to £375,000 with Blundells estate agents, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-distinctive-doncaster-home-with-gardens-orchard-and-paddock-4246975
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/development-in-doncaster-shortlisted-for-insider-yorkshire-property-awards-4253947
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-ps14m-home-with-designer-gardens-and-tennis-courts-for-sale-near-tickhill-4237614