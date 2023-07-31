Inside £1.4m home with designer gardens and tennis courts, for sale near Tickhill
Standing within a five-acre plot, Spital Croft Farm has an impressive entrance, with a double height reception hall and an ornate turned staircase.
Double doors open to a vast drawing room, with a triple sash bay window and feature fireplace.
From there, a south-facing conservatory has lovely views over the grounds.
There is a versatile family room, and a front-facing formal dining room with fireplace and a triple bay window admitting plenty of natural light.The bespoke kitchen and breakfast room has shaker-style cabinetry, with an AGA range, high-spec integrated appliances, stone flooring and a central granite-topped island.
French doors open to a courtyard that catches the sun, and a utility room and cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.On the first floor are three bright bedrooms, a study and a ] family bathroom with a bespoke inset bathtub.
The principal suite has a luxurious dressing room, and an en suite bathroom with free-standing bath tub and a separate walk-in shower. A second bedroom also has a modern en suite shower room.Surrounded by farmland , the property has a sweeping driveway leading to the triple two-storey garage with office suite above, opposite which is an open barn alongside a 144 ft. covered barn.The brick-built former stables have been partially converted into a spacious annexe with stone floor and beamed ceiling. With its living spaces are two bedrooms, a dual kitchen and shower facilities.
Gardens designed and planted by Chelsea gold medal winner 2016 Stephen Welch Garden Design, have extensive sun terraces, with recently resurfaced clay tennis courts, and further land.
Spital Croft Farm is close to Tickhill with its apicturesque duckpond, and wide range of amenities.
Bawtry and Doncaster city centre offer further facilities.
Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-stylishly-updated-blaxton-home-with-development-and-earning-potential-4233002
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-pristine-georgian-end-terrace-home-for-sale-at-ps350000-4224937
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/council-approves-development-of-187-new-homes-in-doncaster-4232199