Inside £1.4m home with designer gardens and tennis courts, for sale near Tickhill

This stunning country home with land and an annexe, has designer gardens with sun terraces, and tennis courts.

Standing within a five-acre plot, Spital Croft Farm has an impressive entrance, with a double height reception hall and an ornate turned staircase.

​Double doors ​open to a ​vast drawing room, with ​a triple sash bay window and feature fireplace​.

​From there, a south-facing conservatory​ has lovely views over the grounds.

There is a ​versatile family room​, and ​a front-facing formal dining room with​ fireplace and a triple bay window​ admitting plenty of natural light.The bespoke kitchen and breakfast room h​as shaker-style cabinetry, ​with ​an AGA range, high-spec integrated appliances, stone flooring and a central granite-topped island.

​French doors open to a​ courtyard​ that catches the sun, ​and a utility​ room and cloakroom ​complete the ground floor accommodation.On the first floor are three bright bedrooms, a study and a ​] family bathroom with a bespoke inset bathtub.

The principal suite has a​ luxurious dressing room​, and an en suite bathroom with free​-standing bath​ tub and​ a separate walk-in shower​. ​A second bedroom also ​has a modern en suite shower room.​Surrounded by farmland ​, the property has a sweeping driveway leading to the triple two-storey garage with office suite above, opposite which is an open barn alongside a 144 ft. covered barn.The brick-built former stables have been partially converted into a​ spacious annexe with stone floor and beam​ed ceiling. With its living spaces are two bedrooms,​ a dual kitchen and shower facilities​.

​G​ardens designed and planted by Chelsea gold medal winner 2016 Stephen Welch Garden Design, ​ have extensive sun terraces, ​with recently resurfaced clay tennis courts​, and ​further land.

​Spital Croft Farm is close to Tickhill with its apicturesque duckpond, and wide range of amenities.

Bawtry and Doncaster city centre offer further facilities.

Spital Croft Farm, Wilsic, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

