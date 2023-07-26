Members of Doncaster Council’s planning committee have approved housebuilder Persimmon’s plans for 187 new homes at Doncaster Road in Cantley.

A mix of new homes will be provided on the site that was allocated for housing in the Council’s Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homebuyers will be able to choose from properties ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses.

A CGI of the new development

43 of the 187 new homes will be transferred to a local housing association offering properties for social rent as well as intermediate or shared ownership.

The development will boast several green spaces, including a substantial green corridor along the eastern boundary with new footways provided for pedestrians as well as two play areas.

Houses on the development will be built to new building regulations with home owners benefiting from low carbon heating, more thermally efficient walls and floors and PV solar technology. All of which help massively improve energy efficiency of people’s homes and help lower fuel bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Persimmon is contributing over £1.3 million to two local schools as well funding in local transport infrastructure. A 10% diversity net gain will be delivered within the site and a contribution towards offsite projects, while the development will also provide off-site improvements to local roads and pedestrian connectivity.

Mark Beevers, Head of Land and Planning at Persimmon South Yorkshire said: “This development offers an exciting opportunity to provide much needed need homes for families, young people and downsizers in Cantley and the surrounding area.

“As well as providing a mix of house sizes, home owners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths.