The rear of the house viewed from part of its extensive gardens.

See this stylishly updated Blaxton home, with development and earning potential

The chance to own a fully renovated, detached family home in a sought after Doncaster village has arisen with the sale of this three to four bedroom property.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

There is also the potential to add a detached bungalow or annexe , due to the large and attractive plot in which the house stands, within the village of Blaxton.

Upgrades and improvements to the property include a new roof, that was installed last year, a damp proof course and insulation.

From the entrance hallway is the front living room, with a large bay window admitting plenty of natural light, and a cosy log burner.

The hub of the home is a bright and spacious, open plan kitchen and family room, with a roof lantern. A central island and high spec appliances add to the modern lay-out.

Further ground floor accommodation includes an office or summer room with double patio doors and a stylish lantern window, a shower room, and a separate kitchen or utility room, all of which could potentially become a self-contained annexe.

Upstairs are two sizeable double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. There is one single bedroom and a modern, tiled shower room.

The gated property has off-road parking space, and a detached garage adjoining the large rear garden. Behind this is a further plot of land to be used as desired.

Another double detached garage with integrated workshop adds to the many facilities.

Blaxton is a semi-rural village within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre and the main motorway network. It is also on the fringes of the Isle of Axholme with its rural villages and communities.

This home in Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, is for sale at £425,000 with Yopa, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The approach to the detached Blaxton property.

1. Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster

The approach to the detached Blaxton property. Photo: Yopa

A striking open plan kitchen with family area.

2. Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster

A striking open plan kitchen with family area. Photo: Yopa

The stylish lounge has a fireplace feature with a log burner, and a bay window.

3. Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster

The stylish lounge has a fireplace feature with a log burner, and a bay window. Photo: Yopa

The bright, open plan and high spec kitchen with central island.

4. Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster

The bright, open plan and high spec kitchen with central island. Photo: Yopa

