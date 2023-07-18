News you can trust since 1925
This luxurious cottage is for sale near river walks and a nature reserve

A fully renovated, and larger than average period cottage property, is for sale in Sprotbrough Village, close to both the River Don and the nature reserve.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Spread over two floors, the four-bedroom, two bathroom property has an entrance hall, and features a large, bright and modern dining kitchen with central island and breakfast bar, that has a separate utility room.

There's also a spacious living room with a feature fireplace and stove, and a ground floor w.c..

All the bedrooms are above, accessed from a first floor landing.

The main, luxurious bedroom has a plush walk-in wardrobe, and there are two further spacious double bedrooms, with a single room that could be used alternatively as a study or a nursery.

A stylish family bathroom has a free-standing bath and a walk-in shower, and there is an additional large shower room.

Wrap-around gardens have a variety of seating areas, and there's a garage with secure parking and storage space.

With good schools and local facilities close by, this property is ideal for families.

Lantern Cottage, Spinney Hill, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Strike, Yorkshire. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-privately-situated-home-with-landscaped-gardens-in-heart-of-tickhill-4218172

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-penthouse-apartment-with-canal-views-for-sale-near-doncaster-4216125

