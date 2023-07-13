Inside privately situated home with landscaped gardens, in heart of Tickhill

A detached home within a private and gated development of just three properties is for sale in the heart of Tickhill village.

The four-bedroom house has flexible accommodation over two floors, with landscaped, ornamental gardens, a double garage, and plenty of parking space.

Its stylish ground floor interior includes an entrance hallway with storage space, and a large kitchen with breakfast room that has French doors out to the garden.

A formal lounge with a feature fireplace is open to a sunny P-shaped garden room with views to the rear.

A cloakroom and w.c., and a study or home office complete the ground floor accommodation.

From a gallery landing on the first floor is the master suite with fitted wardrobes and furniture, and a modern en suite shower room.

Another of three remaining bedrooms has fitted wardrobes, and there's a family bathroom.

The gardens are well stocked with plants and shrubs, with a feature ornamental pond and patio seating area.

The property is well placed for schools and many amenities, with bus routes within reach.

This home in Elm Croft, Tickhill, is for sale at £650,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Elm Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster The landscaped rear garden has a seating area and an ornamental pond. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

2 . Elm Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster The large garden room is surrounded by greenery. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

3 . Elm Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster The open plan lounge has a feature fireplace. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales

4 . Elm Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster The country style kitchen with breakfast room has French doors out to the garden. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill Photo Sales