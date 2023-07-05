News you can trust since 1925
A front view of the Bessacarr property that is on offer at £975,000.A front view of the Bessacarr property that is on offer at £975,000.
A front view of the Bessacarr property that is on offer at £975,000.

Inside eye-popping Bessacarr home with ents room, bar, and south-facing garden

This glittering, high spec home in a sought after Doncaster suburb has a number of outstanding features, not least of which is an entertainment room with vaulted ceiling and glitzy bar, that is over 38ft in length.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

There's also a stunning breakfast kitchen with oak units and granite worktops, an aga, an island unit and integrated appliances, that has French doors to the garden.

The bay-fronted, open plan lounge and diner has a large, bespoke stone fireplace with living flame gas fire, and an oak staircase in the hallway is also impressive, leading to a first floor gallery landing. Oak benches and an oak door are other hall features.

Add in a study or home office, a playroom with heating thermostat, a ground floor w.c. with glass washbasin, and a first floor laundry room, with five bedrooms - all exceptional and three with en suites, a house bathroom with a double-ended free-standing bath, and the main interior is covered.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and luxury en suite with twin washbasins, a double-size bath and a double walk-in shower unit.

Underfloor heating is installed throughout the ground floor, and decorative features include deep and ornate coving

To top it all off, the house has a lawned, south-facing garden with extensive patio, and a double garage, all accessed through remote control electric gates leading to the private driveway.

​This home in Warnington Drive, Bessacarr, Doncaster, is priced at £975,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Doncaster​, and is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk

The open plan lounge and diner, with impressive feature fireplace.

1. Warnington Drive, Bessacarr, Doncaster

The open plan lounge and diner, with impressive feature fireplace. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Doncaster​

The entertainments room with bar opens to an outdoor patio area.

2. Warnington Drive, Bessacarr, Doncaster

The entertainments room with bar opens to an outdoor patio area. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Doncaster​

A view of the bar, looking in from the garden.

3. Warnington Drive, Bessacarr, Doncaster

A view of the bar, looking in from the garden. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Doncaster​

The breakfast kitchen with an aga, bespoke units and granite worktops.

4. Warnington Drive, Bessacarr, Doncaster

The breakfast kitchen with an aga, bespoke units and granite worktops. Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Doncaster​

