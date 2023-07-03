News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
A home with a view - of the canal and open fields beyond.A home with a view - of the canal and open fields beyond.
A home with a view - of the canal and open fields beyond.

Watch boats pass by from this stunning canalside Kirk Sandall home with gardens

A quietly situated home which backs on to the canal in Kirk Sandall and has exceptionally lovely views, is for sale.
By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

With four double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, this detached property has an open plan living kitchen with diner, and an enclosed, lawned rear garden overlooking the canal, with a patio, gazebo seating area and raised decking.

To the front, the house overlooks a green, while fields stretch beyond the canal to the rear.

Its accommodation includes an entrance hallway, a lounge overlooking the green, a versatile dining or family room, the living kitchen with diner, a utility room and a w.c. at ground level.

The stunning kitchen has fitted units, with a four ring induction hob with extractor, an electric double oven, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. It includes a breakfast bar, ceiling spotlights, and has double glazed bi-folding doors to the garden.

Upstairs are the four double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and one also with a walk in wardrobe, and the family bathroom with both bath and shower.

The main bedroom has lovely canal views through two rear-facing windows.

There's a single garage and driveway parking, with a small garden to the front that has wrought iron railings and a pathway with a gate.

An alarm system with CCTV is included within the sale, along with an electric charging point attached to the garage, A small maintenance charge for the grounds is made annually.

This property in Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, is for sale at £425,000, with MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-bright-and-spacious-doncaster-home-with-a-large-parcel-of-land-4196520

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/revealed-doncasters-property-hotspots-4203819

A front view of the property, that looks out over a green,

1. Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster

A front view of the property, that looks out over a green, Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An enclosed area of decking is ideal for spending time outside in the summer.

2. Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster

An enclosed area of decking is ideal for spending time outside in the summer. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The rear of the house and the garden overlooks this stretch of the canal.

3. Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster

The rear of the house and the garden overlooks this stretch of the canal. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The open plan living kitchen, with bi-fold doors out to the garden.

4. Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster

The open plan living kitchen, with bi-fold doors out to the garden. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:CCTVDoncaster