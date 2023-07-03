Watch boats pass by from this stunning canalside Kirk Sandall home with gardens
With four double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, this detached property has an open plan living kitchen with diner, and an enclosed, lawned rear garden overlooking the canal, with a patio, gazebo seating area and raised decking.
To the front, the house overlooks a green, while fields stretch beyond the canal to the rear.
Its accommodation includes an entrance hallway, a lounge overlooking the green, a versatile dining or family room, the living kitchen with diner, a utility room and a w.c. at ground level.
The stunning kitchen has fitted units, with a four ring induction hob with extractor, an electric double oven, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. It includes a breakfast bar, ceiling spotlights, and has double glazed bi-folding doors to the garden.
Upstairs are the four double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and one also with a walk in wardrobe, and the family bathroom with both bath and shower.
The main bedroom has lovely canal views through two rear-facing windows.
There's a single garage and driveway parking, with a small garden to the front that has wrought iron railings and a pathway with a gate.
An alarm system with CCTV is included within the sale, along with an electric charging point attached to the garage, A small maintenance charge for the grounds is made annually.
This property in Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, is for sale at £425,000, with MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
