Inside this bright and spacious Doncaster home with a large parcel of land

This beamed family home with attractive views is for sale with around 15 acres of land. Impressive lawned gardens include a mix of fruit trees and shrubs, a patio area and hot tub.

The lifestyle property could be of interest to anyone with horses or agricultural interest.

Its house accommodation also includes a versatile ground floor room currently used as a gym that has its own entrance and a handy shower room, so could potentially be used for a home business.

Further facilities are brick stables, a brick poultry pen, a fibreglass dog pen, a hay barn and a 1,800 sq ft steel building.

Inside the house is an entrance hallway, then the kitchen with fitted units and beech worktops, an island with granite work surface, an integrated dishwasher and a dual fuel range cooker with five-ring gas hob and two electric ovens with brick surround.

There's a breakfast room with feature brick-built wine rack, a spacious lounge, and a utility room with built-in storage, along with a sitting room, a large dining room, a home office space, and the room of flexible use.

Three double bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor, the bathroom including a stand-alone bath and double shower unit.

Among the variety of trees are pear, cherry, plum and peach trees, blackcurrant bush and grape vines.

​Old Laithe Farm, Scunthorpe Road, Thorne, Doncaster, is for sale at £695,000, with Northwood estate agents, Thorne​.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Old Laithe Farm, Scunthorpe Road, Thorne, Doncaster A rustic-style kitchen with central island and range cooker. Photo: Northwood estate agents, Thorne​ Photo Sales

2 . Old Laithe Farm, Scunthorpe Road, Thorne, Doncaster The light, bright and spacious interior. Photo: Northwood estate agents, Thorne​ Photo Sales

3 . Old Laithe Farm, Scunthorpe Road, Thorne, Doncaster An alternative view of the spacious lounge. Photo: Northwood estate agents, Thorne​ Photo Sales

4 . Old Laithe Farm, Scunthorpe Road, Thorne, Doncaster The breakfast room has a feature inbuilt wine rack. Photo: Northwood estate agents, Thorne​ Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3