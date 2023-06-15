News you can trust since 1925
The approach to the high-end four-bed property is through security gates.

Inside this super-high spec home with a £2.25m price tag

This exclusive new build home is the epitome of luxurious living, with high specifications, stunning design and extreme comforts.
By Sally Burton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

Accessed through security gates, its 6,500 sq foot of living space features a full Elan smart home system to control facilities including media, curtains, heating and lighting.

A sweeping marble staircase with walnut balustrade is a grand central feature of the hallway, and a bespoke, handmade dual-coloured kitchen with Sub Zero and Miele appliances, links to open plan living space.

There is underfloor heating throughout the house, and handmade furniture is included in the sale.

With a spacious drawing room, is an impressive home office, complete with book casing and desk.

The plush principal suite, with staircase to the second floor, has an en suite that includes a sauna.

All the bedrooms have their own dressing rooms, and stylish en suite facilities. A salon or laundry room is a handy addition to the first floor.

Versatile second floor space is ideal for leisure use, with a cycle studio and changing rooms, or it could serve as further bedroom space with an en suite.

Wrap-around gardens include a large terrace, and there is an acre paddock for sale by separate negotiation.

There is plenty of parking provision along with the double garage, and a full security system with cameras is in place.

This property in Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, has a price tag of £2,250,000 and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby​, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/picture-gallery-unique-ps13m-home-with-doncaster-equestrian-centre-for-sale-4169968

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/money/doncaster-named-as-the-third-most-affordable-place-for-house-hunters-to-buy-4178809

