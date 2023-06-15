Inside this super-high spec home with a £2.25m price tag

This exclusive new build home is the epitome of luxurious living, with high specifications, stunning design and extreme comforts.

Accessed through security gates, its 6,500 sq foot of living space features a full Elan smart home system to control facilities including media, curtains, heating and lighting.

A sweeping marble staircase with walnut balustrade is a grand central feature of the hallway, and a bespoke, handmade dual-coloured kitchen with Sub Zero and Miele appliances, links to open plan living space.

There is underfloor heating throughout the house, and handmade furniture is included in the sale.

With a spacious drawing room, is an impressive home office, complete with book casing and desk.

The plush principal suite, with staircase to the second floor, has an en suite that includes a sauna.

All the bedrooms have their own dressing rooms, and stylish en suite facilities. A salon or laundry room is a handy addition to the first floor.

Versatile second floor space is ideal for leisure use, with a cycle studio and changing rooms, or it could serve as further bedroom space with an en suite.

Wrap-around gardens include a large terrace, and there is an acre paddock for sale by separate negotiation.

There is plenty of parking provision along with the double garage, and a full security system with cameras is in place.

This property in Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, has a price tag of £2,250,000 and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby​, Tickhill.

