Inside this super-high spec home with a £2.25m price tag
Accessed through security gates, its 6,500 sq foot of living space features a full Elan smart home system to control facilities including media, curtains, heating and lighting.
A sweeping marble staircase with walnut balustrade is a grand central feature of the hallway, and a bespoke, handmade dual-coloured kitchen with Sub Zero and Miele appliances, links to open plan living space.
There is underfloor heating throughout the house, and handmade furniture is included in the sale.
With a spacious drawing room, is an impressive home office, complete with book casing and desk.
The plush principal suite, with staircase to the second floor, has an en suite that includes a sauna.
All the bedrooms have their own dressing rooms, and stylish en suite facilities. A salon or laundry room is a handy addition to the first floor.
Versatile second floor space is ideal for leisure use, with a cycle studio and changing rooms, or it could serve as further bedroom space with an en suite.
Wrap-around gardens include a large terrace, and there is an acre paddock for sale by separate negotiation.
There is plenty of parking provision along with the double garage, and a full security system with cameras is in place.
This property in Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, has a price tag of £2,250,000 and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/picture-gallery-unique-ps13m-home-with-doncaster-equestrian-centre-for-sale-4169968
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/money/doncaster-named-as-the-third-most-affordable-place-for-house-hunters-to-buy-4178809