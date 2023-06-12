Doncaster named as the third most affordable place for house-hunters to buy

When comparing the ratio of the average house price to the average annual income for popular areas across Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, Doncaster sits at a comfortable rating of 5.4 with an average house price of £177,686. This makes Doncaster the third most affordable place to buy a new home behind Hull and Grimsby.

“We’ve found that there’s been a real appetite in house-hunters who are truly wanting to find the best value for money with their home.” comments Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at nearby developments Park Edge in Wheatley and Hatfield-based developments Kings Lodge and Edwin Vale.

“Amidst the cost of living, we’re not surprised that customers are increasingly looking for a cost-savvy investment for their future.

"We’ve seen this in all sorts of people, from first-time buyers stepping onto the property ladder to families who are looking for their forever home, and it’s something we expect to continue.”

A recent report found that when it comes to saving significant costs on energy prices, buying a new build property is one of the best ways to achieve this.

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at Torne Farm in New Rossington said: “With savings of up to £3,100 a year, buying a new build property is extremely cost-effective.

"All of our properties at our Doncaster-based developments achieve an energy-efficiency rating of A or B, as we’ve implemented a variety of measures to help keep the warmth in, the cold out and our customers’ bills down.

"These measures include insulation technology built into the external walls, water efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings, and the latest energy saving appliances fitted as standard.”

When it comes to other affordable areas across Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, Barratt Developments has found that Doncaster closely follows Hull and Grimsby, which sits at a ratio of 5 and 4.3 respectively. Meanwhile Bridlington also sits alongside Doncaster in joint third most affordable places with a ratio of 5.4.

The top five most affordable places to live in Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, include:

Grimsby (4.3)

Hull (5.0)

Bridlington (5.4) and Doncaster (5.4)

Micklefield (5.7)

“For interested buyers who are looking for their next steps and are keen to keep costs low, we’d recommend popping by our local Sales Offices in Wheatley, Harworth, New Rossington and Hatfield to find out more information about our remaining properties, and the various incentives and schemes that we have on offer too.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments within Doncaster, including Park Edge, Kings Lodge and Edwin Vale in Hatfield, Lancaster Gardens in Harworth and Torne Farm in New Rossington.

*Barratt Group sold 12,604 homes in the year to June 2020, making it the largest housebuilder in Britain and was awarded a maximum five-star rating for the 14th consecutive year in the 2021 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey.