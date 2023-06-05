A purpose-built equestrian yard with modern owner and groom accommodation is for sale near Doncaster at a price of £1.3m.

The lifestyle property's stunning equestrian facilities surround a large quadrangle that includes an impressive 20 Monarch stables, with six timber stables, tack and feed stores, and a solarium.

In total, the land is around 31.15 acres, or 12.67ha, with several fenced paddocks, an arena and an outdoor school.

With a private and semi-rural location, this impressive place is not far from the main motorway network, and is within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre.

​Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre is​ of a unique design, and was completed in 2007.

Its owner accommodation includes a sitting and dining room, a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the groom's quarters have a sitting room, a kitchen with utility area, a bedroom and a bathroom.

There is potential for further accommodation if required, with conversion of a sizeable barn or tractor shed, that would be subject to any necessary planning permission.

​A p​rivate drive leads to the ​main ​stable yard which is arranged in a quadrangle​,​ with twin block​-​paved yards​. The yard is approached through an arched entrance with a clock tower​.​

T​o either side of the archway are t​he owner​'​s and groom​'​s ​homes​, with the yard reception​, a ​kitchen and changing facilities.

​Further on are the stables​, with the​ tack and feed stores and ​a ​solarium​ with ​wash down area.

​D​ouble gates​ and​ a gravelled drive with extensive parking lead to the yard.

​With the​ grass paddocks ​is ​a fenced arena, ​an o​utdoor school and a field shelter​.​​

​Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW is priced at £1,300,000, with Jackson Stops, Harrogate, tel. 01904 625033​​.

