PICTURE GALLERY: Unique £1.3m home with Doncaster equestrian centre for sale

A purpose-built equestrian yard with modern owner and groom accommodation is for sale near Doncaster at a price of £1.3m.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

The lifestyle property's stunning equestrian facilities surround a large quadrangle that includes an impressive 20 Monarch stables, with six timber stables, tack and feed stores, and a solarium.

In total, the land is around 31.15 acres, or 12.67ha, with several fenced paddocks, an arena and an outdoor school.

With a private and semi-rural location, this impressive place is not far from the main motorway network, and is within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre.

​Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre is​ of a unique design, and was completed in 2007.

Its owner accommodation includes a sitting and dining room, a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the groom's quarters have a sitting room, a kitchen with utility area, a bedroom and a bathroom.

There is potential for further accommodation if required, with conversion of a sizeable barn or tractor shed, that would be subject to any necessary planning permission.

​A p​rivate drive leads to the ​main ​stable yard which is arranged in a quadrangle​,​ with twin block​-​paved yards​. The yard is approached through an arched entrance with a clock tower​.​

T​o either side of the archway are t​he owner​'​s and groom​'​s ​homes​, with the yard reception​, a ​kitchen and changing facilities.

​Further on are the stables​, with the​ tack and feed stores and ​a ​solarium​ with ​wash down area.

​D​ouble gates​ and​ a gravelled drive with extensive parking lead to the yard.

​With the​ grass paddocks ​is ​a fenced arena, ​an o​utdoor school and a field shelter​.​​

​Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW is priced at £1,300,000, with Jackson Stops, Harrogate, tel. 01904 625033​​.

An overview of the extensive facilities at Thorne, Doncaster.

1. Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW

An overview of the extensive facilities at Thorne, Doncaster. Photo: Jackson Stops, Harrogate

Stables are arranged around a central quadrangle.

2. Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW

Stables are arranged around a central quadrangle. Photo: Jackson Stops, Harrogate

The owner and groom accommodation is either side of the main entrance and archway to the quadrangle.

3. Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW

The owner and groom accommodation is either side of the main entrance and archway to the quadrangle. Photo: Jackson Stops, Harrogate

The spacious lounge with dining room within the owner accommodation.

4. Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW

The spacious lounge with dining room within the owner accommodation. Photo: Jackson Stops, Harrogate

