PICTURE GALLERY: Unique £1.3m home with Doncaster equestrian centre for sale
The lifestyle property's stunning equestrian facilities surround a large quadrangle that includes an impressive 20 Monarch stables, with six timber stables, tack and feed stores, and a solarium.
In total, the land is around 31.15 acres, or 12.67ha, with several fenced paddocks, an arena and an outdoor school.
With a private and semi-rural location, this impressive place is not far from the main motorway network, and is within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre.
Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre is of a unique design, and was completed in 2007.
Its owner accommodation includes a sitting and dining room, a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms and a house bathroom, while the groom's quarters have a sitting room, a kitchen with utility area, a bedroom and a bathroom.
There is potential for further accommodation if required, with conversion of a sizeable barn or tractor shed, that would be subject to any necessary planning permission.
A private drive leads to the main stable yard which is arranged in a quadrangle, with twin block-paved yards. The yard is approached through an arched entrance with a clock tower.
To either side of the archway are the owner's and groom's homes, with the yard reception, a kitchen and changing facilities.
Further on are the stables, with the tack and feed stores and a solarium with wash down area.
Double gates and a gravelled drive with extensive parking lead to the yard.
With the grass paddocks is a fenced arena, an outdoor school and a field shelter.
Stone Lodge Equestrian Centre, Jacques Bank, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5SW is priced at £1,300,000, with Jackson Stops, Harrogate, tel. 01904 625033.
