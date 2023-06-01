PICTURES: This quaint Doncaster cottage with garden is up for sale at £110k

It's in need of a little care and attention but this gives a new owner the opportunity to stamp their own mark on it and make this end cottage their own.

Offers of around £110,000 are invited for the character cottage that has more space inside than you might expect, and includes an attractive rear garden with an astro-turf lawn, and a summerhouse within its sale.

Situated on Top Road in Barnby Dun, this property could interest a range of people, including first-time buyers, as its handy location is just a stroll from a range of services and amenities, including a primary school and a local pub.

The accommodation inside the cottage comprises a lounge with a wall mounted feature fire, and doors to the staircase and to a separate dining room with a pebble-effect electric fireplace with decorative brick surround, that has a door to the kitchen.

Within the kitchen, with a wood panelled ceiling, is a range of fitted units with space for a gas cooker and an American style fridge freezer. A frosted glass side door leads out to the garden.

The first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms, one of which has a fitted cupboard and shelving, and There's a large bathroom with a wood panelled ceiling that includes a corner bath within its suite.

The cottage has double glazing throughout.

There is off street parking available, and it has a rear lawned garden with a gravel area, a shed and a summer house.

The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, is for sale with MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster, at around £110,000.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

1 . The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster The garden with summerhouse and shed. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster A stylish kitchen with full range of fitted units. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster An alternative view of the kitchen and cottage interior. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, Doncaster A ground floor room with wall-mounted feature fire. Photo: MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3