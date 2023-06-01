PICTURES: This quaint Doncaster cottage with garden is up for sale at £110k
Offers of around £110,000 are invited for the character cottage that has more space inside than you might expect, and includes an attractive rear garden with an astro-turf lawn, and a summerhouse within its sale.
Situated on Top Road in Barnby Dun, this property could interest a range of people, including first-time buyers, as its handy location is just a stroll from a range of services and amenities, including a primary school and a local pub.
The accommodation inside the cottage comprises a lounge with a wall mounted feature fire, and doors to the staircase and to a separate dining room with a pebble-effect electric fireplace with decorative brick surround, that has a door to the kitchen.
Within the kitchen, with a wood panelled ceiling, is a range of fitted units with space for a gas cooker and an American style fridge freezer. A frosted glass side door leads out to the garden.
The first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms, one of which has a fitted cupboard and shelving, and There's a large bathroom with a wood panelled ceiling that includes a corner bath within its suite.
The cottage has double glazing throughout.
There is off street parking available, and it has a rear lawned garden with a gravel area, a shed and a summer house.
The Cottages, Top Road, Barnby Dun, is for sale with MJK Estate Agents, Doncaster, at around £110,000.
