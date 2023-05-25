News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Stylish indoor to outdoor living is made easy with this property.Stylish indoor to outdoor living is made easy with this property.
Stylish indoor to outdoor living is made easy with this property.

See the stunning living kitchen and south-facing garden in this Doncaster home

This modern, detached home, arranged over three floors, offers stylish indoor to outdoor living in a countryside location close to Barnby Dun.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th May 2023, 07:50 BST

One highlight of this property is its swish open plan kitchen and diner, extended to offer a spacious living area, with a lantern roof and two sets of bi-folding doors to the garden.

​From the entrance hall, there's a living room with a Chesney multi-fuel stove​ as a focal point.

Hard floors feature across the ground level, with underfloor heating.

A utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities, and there's an internal garage with electric door.

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility.

A large family bathroom includes a double-ended bath and a rainfall shower.

New carpets are fitted in all upstairs rooms and to the stairways.

The second floor landing has a built-in cupboard and leads to the master bedroom which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom with Porcelenosa tiles.

Designed for low maintenance, the south-facing rear garden has Indian stone and decked seating areas, with a Catalina hot tub as an added luxury.

To the front of the house is a private driveway and plenty of vehicle parking space.

Despite its rural location, with stunning views, this property has excellent transport links to the motorway network, and rail stations.

Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster, is for sale at £500,000, with Strike, Yorkshire, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-super-luxurious-barn-conversion-all-yours-for-just-short-of-ps1m-4153070

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-modernised-doncaster-home-with-private-garden-for-sale-at-ps285000-4147579

Relaxed open plan living within the house.

1. Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster

Relaxed open plan living within the house. Photo: Strike Yorkshire

Photo Sales
The impressive kitchen with diner and living space.

2. Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster

The impressive kitchen with diner and living space. Photo: Strike Yorkshire

Photo Sales
The bright extended living area is a versatile space.

3. Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster

The bright extended living area is a versatile space. Photo: Strike Yorkshire

Photo Sales
Dining space within the open plan area.

4. Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster

Dining space within the open plan area. Photo: Strike Yorkshire

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire