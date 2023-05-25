See the stunning living kitchen and south-facing garden in this Doncaster home

This modern, detached home, arranged over three floors, offers stylish indoor to outdoor living in a countryside location close to Barnby Dun.

One highlight of this property is its swish open plan kitchen and diner, extended to offer a spacious living area, with a lantern roof and two sets of bi-folding doors to the garden.

​From the entrance hall, there's a living room with a Chesney multi-fuel stove​ as a focal point.

Hard floors feature across the ground level, with underfloor heating.

A utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities, and there's an internal garage with electric door.

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility.

A large family bathroom includes a double-ended bath and a rainfall shower.

New carpets are fitted in all upstairs rooms and to the stairways.

The second floor landing has a built-in cupboard and leads to the master bedroom which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom with Porcelenosa tiles.

Designed for low maintenance, the south-facing rear garden has Indian stone and decked seating areas, with a Catalina hot tub as an added luxury.

To the front of the house is a private driveway and plenty of vehicle parking space.

Despite its rural location, with stunning views, this property has excellent transport links to the motorway network, and rail stations.

Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster, is for sale at £500,000, with Strike, Yorkshire, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

​

1 . Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster Relaxed open plan living within the house. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster The impressive kitchen with diner and living space. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster The bright extended living area is a versatile space. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . Wood View, Braithwaite, Doncaster Dining space within the open plan area. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3