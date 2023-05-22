Inside this super-luxurious barn conversion - all yours for just short of £1m

A former derelict barn has become a luxurious Doncaster area ‘des res’, with private and south-facing gardens within rural surroundings.

The stunning conversion’s showpiece comes in the form of an open-plan vaulted reception room that has sitting and dining areas, with a games room.

Original beams and exposed brickwork give the rustic flavour, with a cosy log burning stove. A staircase leads up from here to the floor above.

Fitted units, an island and breakfast bar are in the dining kitchen, that flows through to more dining and living space, with a cloakroom and utility.

There's also a versatile room currently used as a ground floor gym, a vaulted guest suite, and a shower room plus another bedroom.

The master suite in the conversion is described by the agents as "eyewatering", with its glazed mezzanine and dressing room, plush en suite facilities and a large, free-standing bath.

On the first floor are two further suites, both of which have en suites, and built-in storage.

The final bedroom is a sizeable double served by the family bathroom.

Another special touch is the gallery landing overlooking the impressive vaulted hallway below, that has ideal study or home office space.

Attractive lawned gardens stretch to the front and rear of the property, that is accessed through electric gates to a resin paved driveway.

There is a two-bay carport with plenty of further parking space for vehicles, and another exit is via Trundle Lane.

Decked patio and seating areas in the south-facing gardens are great for alfresco dining, with an outdoor kitchen facility to hand.

A fully equipped workshop is within one of the outbuildings.

Eastfield Barn, East Field Road, Fishlake, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN7 5LH, is for sale at £999,500 with​ Fine and Country, tel. 01302 591000. This property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

