News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Looking towards the rear of the house, the patio and pergola, from the lawned garden.Looking towards the rear of the house, the patio and pergola, from the lawned garden.
Looking towards the rear of the house, the patio and pergola, from the lawned garden.

Inside this beautifully modernised Doncaster home with private garden, for sale at £285,000

This detached and carefully modernised period home has a stunning interior, with a private leafy garden, and is within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre, the racecourse, and Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

By Sally Burton
Published 18th May 2023, 11:11 BST

An extension to the dining room has opened up the rear of the house to the sizeable lawned garden, making indoor to outdoor living and entertaining very simple.

Established trees and shrubs frame the garden with its stone patio, a new pergola seating area, and a summer house. A shed ishidden to one side.

​A front reception room​ with traditional style fireplace, and picture rails, has a bay window allowing in plenty of natural light.

The extended dining with family seating area has a sky pod roof and bi-fold doors to the patio.

In the kitchen are fitted units and appliances, with a range cooker. There's a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

Parquet style Karndean flooring extends right through the kitchen and dining areas.Two large double bedrooms and a good size single room, all with bay windows, are on the first floor, along with a modern family bathroom with both bath and shower.

The house has a block paved driveway to the front which runs up the side of the house to the garage at the rear.

This home for sale in Ardeen Road, Doncaster, has a price tag of £285,000, with Preston Baker estate agents, tel. 0113 248 3302 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-amazing-historic-home-for-sale-within-walking-distance-of-bawtry-4144890

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-extended-home-on-a-prominent-doncaster-road-near-the-racecourse-4139355

The house is set well back from the road with a large enclosed and paved area to the front.

1. Ardeen Road, Doncaster

The house is set well back from the road with a large enclosed and paved area to the front. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The open plan dining and family room areas.

2. Ardeen Road, Doncaster

The open plan dining and family room areas. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
This versatile space is open plan to the dining room, with bi-fold doors out to the patio and garden.

3. Ardeen Road, Doncaster

This versatile space is open plan to the dining room, with bi-fold doors out to the patio and garden. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Looking in to the rear extension of the house from the garden patio.

4. Ardeen Road, Doncaster

Looking in to the rear extension of the house from the garden patio. Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Royal Infirmary