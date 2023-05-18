Inside this beautifully modernised Doncaster home with private garden, for sale at £285,000

This detached and carefully modernised period home has a stunning interior, with a private leafy garden, and is within easy striking distance of Doncaster city centre, the racecourse, and Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

An extension to the dining room has opened up the rear of the house to the sizeable lawned garden, making indoor to outdoor living and entertaining very simple.

Established trees and shrubs frame the garden with its stone patio, a new pergola seating area, and a summer house. A shed ishidden to one side.

​A front reception room​ with traditional style fireplace, and picture rails, has a bay window allowing in plenty of natural light.

The extended dining with family seating area has a sky pod roof and bi-fold doors to the patio.

In the kitchen are fitted units and appliances, with a range cooker. There's a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

Parquet style Karndean flooring extends right through the kitchen and dining areas.Two large double bedrooms and a good size single room, all with bay windows, are on the first floor, along with a modern family bathroom with both bath and shower.

The house has a block paved driveway to the front which runs up the side of the house to the garage at the rear.

This home for sale in Ardeen Road, Doncaster, has a price tag of £285,000, with Preston Baker estate agents, tel. 0113 248 3302 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

