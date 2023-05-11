News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
The front aspect of the house for sale on Bennetthorpe.The front aspect of the house for sale on Bennetthorpe.
The front aspect of the house for sale on Bennetthorpe.

See inside this extended home on a prominent Doncaster road, near the racecourse

This extended detached home presents a rare chance to buy a property on one of Doncaster’s most sought after roads.

By Sally Burton
Published 11th May 2023, 17:09 BST

The ‘immaculately presented’ four-bedroom house on Bennetthorpe is set well back from the road, with a stunning garden to the rear, yet is within walking distance of the town centre.

From the entrance hallway with cloakroom off, there is an impressive, modern open plan dining kitchen with living room.

An extended garden room with feature log burning stove is a great facility for entertaining, while upstairs are four sizeable bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

The private and enclosed rear lawned and leafy garden has a large patio seating area, and there’s a timber storage shed.

A block paved driveway to the front provides off road parking, with the detached garage with storage.

This striking property in Bennetthorpe, Doncaster, is on the market at £395,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-stylish-bessacarr-home-has-fabulous-summer-facilities-4134796

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/westmill-limited-sells-10-acre-site-which-has-permission-for-220-new-homes-in-doncaster-to-yorkshire-choice-homes-4138734

The house has great outdoor facilities.

1. Bennetthorpe, Doncaster

The house has great outdoor facilities. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Looking towards the rear of the house from the garden.

2. Bennetthorpe, Doncaster

Looking towards the rear of the house from the garden. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen and diner.

3. Bennetthorpe, Doncaster

The open plan kitchen and diner. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
The lounge has a bay window and a feature fireplace.

4. Bennetthorpe, Doncaster

The lounge has a bay window and a feature fireplace. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Doncaster