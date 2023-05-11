See inside this extended home on a prominent Doncaster road, near the racecourse

This extended detached home presents a rare chance to buy a property on one of Doncaster’s most sought after roads.

The ‘immaculately presented’ four-bedroom house on Bennetthorpe is set well back from the road, with a stunning garden to the rear, yet is within walking distance of the town centre.

From the entrance hallway with cloakroom off, there is an impressive, modern open plan dining kitchen with living room.

An extended garden room with feature log burning stove is a great facility for entertaining, while upstairs are four sizeable bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

The private and enclosed rear lawned and leafy garden has a large patio seating area, and there’s a timber storage shed.

A block paved driveway to the front provides off road parking, with the detached garage with storage.

This striking property in Bennetthorpe, Doncaster, is on the market at £395,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

Bennetthorpe, Doncaster The house has great outdoor facilities.

Bennetthorpe, Doncaster Looking towards the rear of the house from the garden.

Bennetthorpe, Doncaster The open plan kitchen and diner.

Bennetthorpe, Doncaster The lounge has a bay window and a feature fireplace.

